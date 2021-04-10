After more than three decades, Mark McFarland recently retired from the realm of coaching in Kansas.
But that fire to coach hasn’t entirely been put out.
McFarland was hired as Jasper High School’s new football coach on Thursday morning. He replaces former Missouri Southern multi-sport standout Joey Ballard, who was hired as an assistant coach at Joplin in February.
“I knew my passion for leading young people was still burning and I had more to offer,” McFarland said. “I knew what I was looking for and Jasper checked all the boxes: small, rural, supportive, proud community and a school system with a rich tradition and pride. I’m very excited and appreciative of the opportunity. I look forward to establishing our program and culture that the community and school will be supportive and proud of.”
McFarland, a Lamar graduate in 1980, graduated from Pittsburg State University in 1984 with a bachelor's degree in education.
He started out his coaching career in Lamar, coaching football, basketball and track and field from 1984-1986. McFarland went on to Louisburg High School in Kansas, where he spent the next five years in the same role.
McFarland also coached football and basketball at Columbus from 1991-1997. His most recent coaching stop was at Girard, where he spent 23 years coaching football, basketball and track and field.
He takes over a program at Jasper that went 5-5 last season. McFarland said the 8-man football game is certainly different from the traditional 11-man.
“I know that speed is king,” McFarland said. “However, I also know that preparation, work ethic, discipline, trust, loyalty, respect, responsibility, and accountability are factors inherent to success in any classroom, sport and life.”
But McFarland is excited to lay the groundwork and build a strong foundation with the Eagles.
“Our number one goal is and will always be to train, prepare, and present our student athletes with the best opportunity for success, both now and in their future,” McFarland said. “I believe when we do that, the other more highly visible goals, league champion and playoffs can be achieved.”
McFarland is also very appreciative of the opportunity to resume his coaching career.
“I would like to thank all the administration, board, staff and students that have welcomed me in such a positive way, and provided the essential trust, support and commitment,” McFarland said. “I have had nothing but positives since I first drove into this community and for that I am truly blessed and thankful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.