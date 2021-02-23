PITTSBURG, Kan. — For the second straight day, Pittsburg State first baseman Garrett McGowan exhibited a productive bat.
McGowan rapped four hits and drove in five runs as the Gorillas whipped Northwest Missouri 20-2 in seven innings on Tuesday afternoon at Al Ortolani Field.
The Gorillas (2-0) scored in all six innings they batted and pounded 19 hits — seven of them for extra bases.
McGowan, who was named MIAA hitter of the week earlier in the day, belted two home runs and two doubles. His double to left-center field drove in the first run of PSU's six-run first inning, and he socked a solo homer down the right-field line in the fifth and three-run shot to right field in the sixth.
Dawson Pomeroy also drove in four runs with a two-run single in the first and two-run homer to left-center in the fifth. Tyler Henry knocked in three runs with two-run single to center field in the second and RBI single in the sixth, and Druz Aranda went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Northwest Missouri's Matt Gastner hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, but the Bearcats were blanked on three hits in the final six innings.
PSU starter Peyton Ingalls struck out five batters and walked one in four innings, allowed two runs on four hits. Justin Root allowed two hits in two scoreless innings with a strikeout, and Chandler Ladd had two strikeouts and a walk in the final inning.
The Gorillas have another home game at 2 p.m. today against Minot State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.