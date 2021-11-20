The Missouri Southern Lions peaked in the closing minutes of the game, but it was too little too late as No. 6 Truman State held on for a 95-89 victory in the final game of the Chris Tucker Memorial Classic on Saturday inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Cade McKnight, the reigning GLVC Player of the Year who anchored Truman (3-0) to the Elite Eight last season, scored 24 points on 8 of 11 shooting, 3 of 4 treys and 5 of 6 free throws while playing 30 minutes. He poured in 15 of his 24 points in the second half.
“I thought we played well in spurts,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “We let too many mistakes compound and snowball. We just had too many defensive mistakes in the second half, letting them get wide open 3s and helping when we were not supposed to help. We let too many things mentally bother us — worrying about officials. I felt like that took us out of our game, and you can’t do that against one of the best teams in the country.”
After falling in a 39-30 hole at intermission, the Lions started the second half on fire and quickly got back in the game after a 7-0 run that was capped by a pair of free throws from Christian Bundy.
The Bulldogs followed with a 16-8 spurt that was punctuated by a triple from 6-foot-2 freshman guard Masen Miller at the 13:23 mark. Truman’s advantage ballooned to 77-62 when McKnight sank two free throws with 5:17 remaining in regulation.
However, Southern countered with a 22-11 run over the next 4 1/2 minutes to shrink the deficit down to 88-84 after a bucket from Avery Taggart with 56 ticks left. But the Bulldogs’ iced it thanks to a combined nine points from Hunter Strait (five) and Miller (four) in the final 43 seconds of the contest.
“I was proud of the way our guys fought back,” Boschee said. “The guys kept fighting and scraping. We gave ourselves a chance. They (Truman) are the team they are. They made their free throws when they were supposed to and sealed the deal. I’m proud of the way our guys fought back.”
The Lions opened a 17-9 lead with 11:24 left in the first half after a layup from 6-foot-4 senior guard Stan Scott. Truman answered with a 21-2 run to lead 30-19 with 5:30 to go in the half.
Southern closed the period on an 11-9 run to trim the deficit to nine at halftime.
In addition to his 24 points, McNight pulled down a team-high seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.
“He’s (McKnight) so big and physical,” Boschee said. “He can play inside and out. He has the ability to post up. He is a Player of the Year for a reason. They have a really good team. But I told our guys, ‘We are going to be battle-tested when we get to conference season.’ We just have to learn from it and understand we have to play for a full 40 minutes.”
RJ Smith, who transferred from Sam Houston State two years ago, put together a career night for the Lions (2-2). The 6-5 senior forward finished with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds — both career bests.
Smith hit 7 of 15 shots from the field, 5 of 6 from beyond the arc and went a perfect 6 for 6 in charities. He also dished out a team-high five assists.
“He (Smith) was good,” Boschee said. “He has to play so many minutes. I think sometimes he gets a little tired, but he stepped up and made some 3s. We have to get him to post and finish at the basket a little bit more, but he’s so versatile. He can guard multiple positions. He has been a pleasant surprise.”
Truman shot 56% from the field to Southern’s 46%, including 53% in the first half to the Lions’ 34%. However, Southern forced 16 turnovers and scored 24 points off the miscues.
The Lions travel to play Arkansas Tech at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
MSSU WOMEN top Missouri S&T
The Lions led from start to finish against Missouri S&T and picked up their first victory of the season on Saturday at Rolla’s Bullman Multi-Purpose Facility.
MSSU (1-2) featured four different players in double figures, led by 5-11 redshirt freshman Anna Hall with 17 points. The forward shot an efficient 6 of 7 from the field and hit 5 of 5 charities while grabbing six rebounds.
Mount Vernon product and true freshman Lacy Stokes filled up the stat sheet once again, scoring 16 points while leading the team with eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
True freshman Mia Topping made the most of her 13 minutes for the Lions, tallying 12 points to go along with four assists and three rebounds. Cameron Call, another former Mount Vernon standout, chipped in 11 points as well for MSSU.
The Lions led 16-14 after the first period and built their advantage to 36-23 at halftime. That lead swelled to 56-40 following the third stanza.
Missouri S&T (1-1) was paced by Katelynne Roberts with 11 points. She also pulled down five rebounds.
MSSU’s defense forced the Miners to commit 25 turnovers and collected 20 points off those miscues.
Southern plays host to Oklahoma Panhandle State at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.