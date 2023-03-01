Missouri Southern is set up for a chance to beat No. 12 Central Oklahoma a third time during the 2022-23 basketball campaign.
Go back to the 2017-18 season for a moment. The Lions knocked off Northwest Missouri twice during that regular season. The Bearcats were the top seed in the MIAA tournament that year and MSSU was second. After being upset by No. 7 Fort Hays State in the second round of the tournament, the Lions never got a chance to meet NWMSU again.
They did the same during this regular season against UCO. The only difference: On Thursday, they’ll get the chance to beat the second-seeded Bronchos in the second round of the MIAA tournament at 2:15 p.m. as the seventh seed and make it a perfect 3-0 for the season.
If you go back to that roster from five seasons ago, there will be one name that is also on the current roster. That is Christian Bundy. Bundy was a true freshman in 2018 playing alongside CJ Carr and company when the Lions went to the NCAA Division II national tournament as a four seed.
“It’s exciting,” Bundy said of the opportunity ahead. “Both teams are really special. With this group, getting a shot against UCO in the MIAA tournament, we know what it takes to beat them so we’re ready for the challenge.”
Another familiar name from that team five years ago is first-year head coach Sam McMahon. McMahon was an assistant under Jeff Boschee during that season.
“Both teams have good guard play,” McMahon said of the similarities of the two MSSU squads. “This year we don't have an elite player like CJ Carr. Both teams play hard and are tough and believe in themselves.”
McMahon noted that this team might be better in the post than the '17-’18 unit. Five years ago they were dealing with an injury to senior interior player LJ Ross during the MIAA tournament. For more similarities, he mentioned both teams were full of guys driven by character and a team-first mentality that “want something bigger than themselves.”
Bundy added that both units play good on the defensive side of the ball and, because they don’t have a Carr-type of player this year, that the scoring could come from any one of them on any given night.
Other top players for the Lions five years ago were guards Elyjah Clark, Kinzer Lambert and Braelon Walker. Center Dexter Frisbie was another big man for the Lions as well as Enis Memic.
In 2018, MSSU finished with a 20-win season at 20-10. Despite finishing with a record well above .500, the team didn’t pick up a single postseason victory. This year, the Lions are 17-12 and have already gotten that playoff win after Wednesday’s 70-60 win over Northeastern State.
Southern (17-12) is averaging 73.4 points per game as a team and is giving up 69.3 to opponents. It holds a 37-32 advantage in the rebounding category. MSSU holds a three-assist advantage over opposing teams with 13.7. There’s also a slim advantage to the Lions in steals (5.9 to 5.7) and blocks (3.3 to 2.4) per game.
The two meetings with UCO (24-4) this year were low-scoring games. The Bronchos have struggled to score against the defensive effort of the Lions in 56-50 and 66-59 losses. Southern has only held an opponent below 60 points in a game three other times this year.
Neither McMahon or Bundy believe a 60-point threshold against Central Oklahoma will be necessary.
“No, I don’t think that’s necessary,” McMahon said. “If it’s a shootout, I think we’re capable of scoring with them and they’re good defensively so I wouldn’t even say holding them below 60 guarantees a win. Instead of points, we focus more on holding them in the low-40’s for a shooting percentage. But, we know that our success starts and stops defensively.”
MSSU’s sixth-year senior expressed the same thing saying that defense is the key to winning but that holding UCO to a specific number of points isn’t the goal. Bundy just wants to see them contain Cam Givens and Jaden Wells. He considered Givens to be one of the best in the league and added that Wells seems to have unlimited range at times.
Central Oklahoma only has four losses all year and two of them came against MSSU. It might be fair to say that the matchup just bodes well for the Lions.
“I think it’s mostly matchups,” Bundy said. “We match up well with them. I think we are tougher than them. I think they’ve also overlooked us this season. They’re still probably overlooking us because we’re just the seventh seed.”
McMahon sees the two wins as a little bit of everything coming together for MSSU. From having a good gameplan and knowing the Bronchos’ personnel while making sure to bring the intensity and the fight to them rather than waiting on UCO to bring it. He added that the Lions must be the tougher team on Thursday to get another win over the top-15 squad while also getting an entire-team effort.
MSSU had lost three straight games coming into the tournament but looks to use Wednesday’s win as momentum.
This game could go a long way in deciding if the Lions can earn a bid into the NCAA tournament. A win might be necessary in order to reach the NCAA tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.