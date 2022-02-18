REPUBLIC, Mo. — With a layup at the buzzer from Devon McMillin, Republic outlasted Webb City 60-59 in a tightly contested COC showdown Friday night at RHS.
The triumph lifted the Tigers to 15-10 overall and 5-3 in the league.
Webb City led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, but Republic tied the margin at 33-33 at the break.
The Cardinals pulled in front 50-48 at the end of the third period before a 12-9 burst from the Tigers in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.
There were a total of 19 lead changes in the ballgame. Webb City's final lead came when Cohl Vaden knocked down a 2-point shot to give the Cardinals a one-point lead with 2:32 to go.
Republic was paced by Avery Moody, who captured game honors with 19 points and tied for a game-high with nine rebounds. Brenley Hagewood tallied 14 points, while McMillin finished with 12.
Vaden, Trey Roets and Max Higginbotham each had 15 points apiece to lead Webb City (16-8, 4-3 COC).
Roets led the Cardinals on the glass with nine boards. Vaden, Dupree Jackson, and Dante Washington had three assists apiece.
Webb City hosts Carthage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.