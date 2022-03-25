CLAREMORE, Okla. — Justin McReynolds' near perfect game highlighted Joplin’s baseball team on day two at the Tiger/Zebra Classic in Oklahoma.
The Eagles started out the action with a 4-1 victory over McAlester before falling to hosts Claremore 6-5 in the nightcap on Friday.
Joplin (2-4) concludes play in the Tiger/Zebra Classic with a 3 p.m. matchup at Pryor on Saturday.
Joplin 4, McAlester 1
McReynolds didn’t start to leave his mark for the Eagles until the second half of his sophomore campaign when he hit .442 in limited action last season.
But on Friday, McReynolds’ right arm took center stage.
Throwing from a free and easy delivery, the 5-foot-11 right-hander tossed a gem for Joplin as he worked into the seventh inning with a perfect game as the Eagles secured a three-run triumph over the Buffaloes in the matinee.
McReynolds’ outing was highlighted by 14 strikeouts, needing only 109 pitches to go the distance. He allowed one hit and induced four groundouts to two flyouts on the day.
The junior lost his bid at perfection with a leadoff walk to Lleyton Bass. After McReynolds picked off Bass at first base, Gage Dollins followed with a single out to right field.
The next batter, Ethan Gillespie, reached on a fielding error before Dollins and Gillespie got into scoring position on a wild pitch. But McReynolds quickly retired Ganon Mullins with a strikeout.
The Buffaloes only run came when Dollins scored on a wild pitch — with Bryson Martin at the dish. But McReynolds sat down Martin via a strikeout to preserve the win for the Eagles.
Joplin drew first blood when Bodee Carlson belted a two-run shot in the top of the second inning, allowing McReynolds to work comfortably with a lead.
McReynolds retired nine of the first 15 batters he faced on strikeouts.
Layten Copher provided the Eagles with a 3-0 cushion when he hit an RBI single to score Ethan Guilford in the fifth. Copher, a junior, brought home Kyler Stokes on a sacrifice fly to account for Joplin’s final tally in the seventh.
Carlson, Stokes, Guilford, Copher and Tyler Schumann tallied the Eagles' hits in the first game.
Mullins took the loss for McAlester after allowing three runs on two hits while walking six batters.
Claremore 6, Joplin 5
The Eagles nearly erased a five-run deficit entering the top of the seventh but fell short in a one-run setback to the Zebras.
And Joplin got it done all with two outs.
After an RBI single from Brady Mails, Stokes hit a two-run double before later scoring on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to one.
The Eagles had runners on third and second to potentially pull in front, but Easton Phillips struck out Copher after an eight-pitch at-bat to help Claremore escape with the narrow win.
Claremore finished with six hits, led by Gannon Sherl and Carson Young with two apiece. Young drove in three runs, while Sherl scored three times and walked twice.
Phillips tossed 6 1/3 strong innings, surrendering one run on seven hits. He struck out four and issued one walk.
Hunter Walters started the seventh and allowed all four runs to Joplin before Phillips re-entered to record the final out.
Joplin finished with 10 hits, but was plagued by four errors. Byler Reither got the Eagles on the board with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third inning.
Jackson Queen went a perfect 3 for 3 for Joplin.
Alex Isbell suffered the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out three. Tyler Duley hurled the final four innings in relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.