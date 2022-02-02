Wednesday night's action for the 39th annual Mercy/Warrior Classic was postponed due to weather in the area.
Carl Junction girl's jayvee team was slated to play against Thomas Jefferson at 4 p.m. with Bluejacket and Joplin's jayvee to follow in the consolation bracket.
In the winner's bracket, McAuley Catholic was set to meet Lamar at 7 with Providence and College Heights to tip at 8:30.
Those games have been moved to Friday evening, weather permitting. Each will play at the same start time.
McAuley's tourney is scheduled to resume on Thursday with boys bracket games. Bluejacket and Joplin's jayvee will play at 4, followed by Carl Junction's jayvee against McAuley at 5:30.
The winner's bracket has College Heights and Thomas Jefferson at 7 and Providence against Sarcoxie at 8:30.
On Saturday, the girls championship is set for 6 with the boys to follow at 7:30.
