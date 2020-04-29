Carl Junction senior Jack Merrithew has signed a letter of intent to play tennis at Evangel, starting this fall.
Merrithew is a three-year varsity letterman for the Bulldogs. He was on the third-place district doubles team his sophomore and junior years and was named the doubles most valuable player in 2018. He finished second in the Central Ozark Conference doubles tournament in 2019.
Also last year he was chosen to receive the Integrity Award by his coach. He will be recognized as this year’s Bulldog Award winner for boys tennis.
“Jack’s career at CJHS has been a true story of dedication and leadership,” Bulldogs coach Adam Neldeberg said in a release. “As a freshman he picked up a racket for the first time and played on the (junior varsity) team that year. Over the next four years his love for tennis grew, and he put in countless hours outside of practice improving his game.
“Jack was competing for the No. 1 spot on the team this year before the season was cut short due to the school closure. Evangel University is not only getting an incredible tennis player, they are getting a hard-working, committed, kind and overall successful individual on and off the court.”
Merrithew also is the treasure of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the high school, and he’s a member of the National Honor Society and Tommorow’s Leaders Today.
Merrithew, the son of Jeff and Connie Merrithew, plans to major in finance.
