NEOSHO, Mo. — Metropolitan outscored Crowder 22-18 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 64-62 win on Saturday in the Don Wilson Classic at Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
The Wolves held a five-point advantage after the first quarter, but the Lady Riders outscored Metropolitan 28-21 over the second and third quarters to head into the final stanza with a 44-42 advantage.
Ashley Reichert led Crowder with 18 points, knocking down two 3-pointers. Nathalia Silva scored 14 points, while Maia Wright scored nine and Gabby Adams eight. Wright finished with 10 rebounds and two steals, while Silva added three assists.
Kianna Lane led Metropolitan with 20 points, while Geova Alexander finished with 18 points and Madison Mueller added 15.
Crowder hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan JV on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.