On the day that MIAA basketball teams officially began preseason workouts, the conference office announced a change in the basketball season schedules.
The conference’s Athletic Administrations Committee approved on Thursday a scheduling format to play games on Thursdays and Saturdays. This format for the 22-game schedule of conference games only is designed to help teams meet the COVID-19 testing protocols this year.
However, games that have already been moved to avoid conflicts during finals week will not be changed, regardless of the day that they have been rescheduled.
With Thursday’s announcement, three Missouri Southern doubleheaders will be shifted, starting with the Lions’ home opener against Northeastern State on Dec. 3 instead of one day earlier. Other changes on the Lions’ schedule are the road game against Rogers State (Now Jan. 28 instead of Jan. 27) and the home game against Washburn (now Feb. 25 instead of Feb. 24).
