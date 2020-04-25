The MIAA announced its Hall of Fame Class for 2020, but the time for the induction ceremony has yet to be determined.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put the ceremony, which is usually held in early June, on hold.
It will be set after local, state and national health officials determine that it is safe for such activities to take place.
The class consists of seven student-athletes, two coaches, two officials and two teams.
Missouri Southern has two members of the class — former men’s basketball coach Robert Corn and former track and field All-American Tongula Givens Steddum.
Pittsburg State is represented by volleyball standout Dina Wathan Blevins, track distance runner Venessa Lee, baseball coach Tom Myers and the 2004 football team, which went 14-1 and finished second in the Division II playoffs.
Other individuals going into the hall are Emporia State baseball player Keith Hernandez, Central Missouri volleyball player Caitlin Pankratz Peterson and Northwest Missouri football player Seth Wand.
The two officials are Bill Titcomb and Tom Svehla. Both officiated football and men’s basketball, and Svehla also umpired baseball games.
Emporia State’s 1997-98 women’s basketball team is being inducted.
Central Missouri women’s basketball player Tammy Wilson is the legacy inductee in the class.
The conference also announced the automatic team inductions for the 2021 class after they won national championships in 2015-16 — Pittsburg State women’s outdoor track and field, Northwest Missouri football and Lincoln women’s indoor track and field. These teams will be recognized at a time set by the school.
