KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to a press release on Monday.
The plans included adoptions modifying the regular season schedules and championships in all sports.
In response to the NCAA requirements in maximum and minimum allowable contests and dates for the 2020-2021 season, the CEO Council approved a new 10-game football schedule and the elimination of nonconference play in men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer. The Council also approved modifying the brackets and dates for the 2020-2021 MIAA Championships.
Modifying regular season schedules and championships were cost-savings measures for each institution and the conference office because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To see changes in the schedules and championships, visit themiaa.com. Regular season schedules will become available throughout the week starting with football today, volleyball and women's soccer on Wednesday, men's and women's basketball on Thursday, and baseball, softball and tennis on Friday9.
Another action approved by the CEO Council was to place The MIAA Network in a pay-per-view model for all sports and allow fans access to all sporting events on the network. The plan makes the network the first digital platform in NCAA Division II to be exclusively pay-per-view. Fans will also see new enhancements in the quality of each broadcast and benefits such as full high-definition, 1080p video quality and full distribution through an all-new MIAA Network mobile app for iOS and Android with push notifications.
Each action plan was approved during the CEO Council Virtual Meeting on Monday. Along with the approved actions, the Association’s CEOs received updates from the Institutional Representatives Council and the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.