A total of 85 track and field athletes from Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State have been named to the MIAA academic honor roll, the league office announced this week.
The student-athletes must have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA in a minimum of two terms of attendance at the school to make the academic honor roll.
In addition, two Lions and 11 Gorillas made the Academic Excellence Award lists for posting at least a 4.0 GPA.
MISSOURI SOUTHERN
Jordan Banker and Megan Tramel from the Lions' women's track and field team received the Academic Excellence Award for their 4.0 GPA as biology majors.
The Lions had 24 women and 12 men on the academic honor roll.
In addition to Banker and Tramel, the MSSU women on the honor roll are Elizabeth Adeoye, Morgan Ash, Elena Bisotto, Jasmine Deckard, Julianna Determan, Kelsey Evans, Mady Gepford, Janna Hautala, Kelie Henderson, Gabrielle Hill, Shanice Hucey, Alexis Kuehl, Ashlee Kuykendall, Kirsten Leisinger, Claire Luallen, Wynter Nekola, Emily Presley, Danielle Prince, Alexandra Rodriguez, Ojurere Shonekan, Lauren Sutherland and Ashlynn Vanatter.
For the men, Rajheim Carby, Trace Henault, Dean Howard, Jon Johnson, Gidieon Kimutai, Kevin Koester, Jordyn Manier, Jarod Ozee, Nathan Painter, Reed Service, Michael Shanahan and Brendan Watkins were named to the list.
PITTSBURG STATE
The Gorillas have 49 — 27 women and 22 men — on the academic honor roll.
The 11 Academic Excellence Award recipients are Andrea Chestnut, Heather Culbertson, Jaci Huckabee, Kelsey Kinkade, Haven Lander, Piper Misse and Camilla Roy on the women's team and Joshua Hudiburg, Tyson Roderique, Colin Webber and Levi Wyrick on the men's team.
Other Pittsburg State women on the honor roll are Kimberyly Aubuchon, Ashlee Beitzinger, Kari Blattner, Madison Burt, Brianna Cooks, Jaden Courter, Megan Eckman, Hanna Fergason, Sophia Frisch, Halle Helfrich, Hannah Honeyman, Monica Jirak, Kinsey Laird, Trace Mosby, McKenzie Penne, Lauren Redwine, Jordyn Schrader, Addison Theil, Emerson Tice and Cassidy Westhoff.
Completing the PSU men on the honor roll: Nizar Alarahshun, Peyton Baily, Diego Contreras, Chase Dalton, Nicholas Dooley, Ian Duncan, Ben Kahnk, Michael Marinakis, Trey Mooney, Jared Page, Nicholas Ray, Louis Rollins, Connar Southard, Ethan Stallbaumer, Kameron Swenson, Brett Thompson, Charlie Wallace, Dunkan Watrous.
