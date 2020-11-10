Naturally, COVID-19 was the subject of many questions.
But the important thing was people were talking Tuesday about MIAA basketball and the fact that the season is only eight days away.
"Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, wherever, we want to play basketball," Missouri Southern men's coach Jeff Boschee said. "Home or away, we'll have fun with it, treat everything as a challenge and get after it."
"We appreciate everything the MIAA has done to make sure we can play games and get to play in November," Lions women's coach Ronnie Ressel said. "A lot of leagues around don't get to start until January, which means they will practice all of November, all of December. ... We're excited. Twenty-two games we get to play that probably back in August we didn't think we'd have the opportunity."
The coaches' preseason basketball polls were released during the MIAA Virtual Media Day, and to the surprise of no one, Northwest Missouri was the unanimous No. 1 pick in the men's poll. The Bearcats have won the regular-season title the past seven years, the postseason tournament championship the past five years, and they return most of the players from last year's team, led by conference player of the year Trevor Hudgins.
Missouri Southern received the remaining first-place vote and was second with 147 points, seven more than third-place Washburn. In contrast to the Bearcats, the Lions graduated four starters among six seniors from last year's 23-8 team. But they do return All-American Cam Martin, who averaged 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds last season.
"The way it ended last year (the regional tournament was canceled), it was tough to say goodbye to our guys," Boschee said. "I'm excited about this group. It's a lot of new guys. It's been an interesting preseason ... not having a routine has been a struggle for our guys, a struggle for me."
Rogers State, last year's regular-season runner-up, edged Missouri Western by one point for fourth place. Central Oklahoma was sixth, and Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State tied for seventh.
The Gorillas, who went 12-18 last season, return three players who started at least 10 games — senior guard Dejon Waters Jr. (8.9 points per game), senior forward Anthony Givens II (8.2) and senior forward Xavier Womack (4.9).
"We have nine new players and seven returning players," Gorillas coach Kim Anderson said. "Of our nine new players, two are graduate transfers, and two are freshmen."
WOMEN'S POLL
It the women's poll is any indication, there's going to be quite a battle for the league championship.
Only 13 points separate the top four teams, four of the top five teams received first-place votes and the second-place team had two more No. 1 votes than the first-place team.
Emporia State tops the poll with four first-place ballots and 153 points. Just six points separate the next thee teams — Nebraska-Kearney with 146 points and six first-place votes, defending champion Central Missouri with 143 points and three firsts and Pittsburg State with 140 points. Fort Hays State landed the other No. 1 vote and is fifth with 125 points.
The Gorillas return three starters among seven letter winners from last year's 17-11 club. Junior guard Tristan Gegg led the league with her 17.9 scoring average, junior guard Kaylee DaMitz added 13.8 points and a league-high 5.5 assists, and senior guard Maya Williams contributed 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.
"We have quite a few returners who have done an outstanding job of being leaders and done a lot of coaching honestly," PSU coach Amanda Davied said. "We've been pleasantly surprised with a few of our newcomers. We have a pretty good balance within the two groups."
Missouri Southern is 10th in the poll with 65 points, one spot lower than the Lions finished last year. The Lions, 10-18 a year ago, return seven players, and five of them have starting experience. Senior Zoe Campbell led the league with 62 blocked shots and was third on the team in scoring (8.8 points per game). Junior Layne Skiles averaged seven points while starting all but one game.
"Our returning kids understand the MIAA, and our four freshmen have worked extremely hard in preseason. We're excited about them for sure," Ressel said. "We have a couple of transfers, Amaya Johns and Carley Turnbull, who should be able to give us scoring we need right away. Both are versatile players."
25% ATTENDANCE
The season — 22 games and only conference games — begins Thursday, Nov. 19, which makes the MIAA the first NCAA Division I or Division II conference to tip off its season. The other two leagues in the MIAA's region — Great American Conference and Northern Sun Conference — won't start until January.
The season openers include Missouri Southern at Central Oklahoma and Pittsburg State at Newman. The Lions and Gorillas will swap opponents for afternoon road doubleheaders on Nov. 21.
MIAA commissioner Mike Racy announced Tuesday that the league's basketball arenas will have a capacity limit of 25%.
"Some schools will have less than that," Racy said. "We always have concerns about every season and the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches. We feel we have appropriate protocols in place and will continue to educate about appropriate behavior during a pandemic, including masking, hand washing and social distancing."
"Our guys are excited to play," Anderson said. "We had a secret scrimmage, and you would have thought we were playing for the MIAA championship. There will be changes, games moved, games that are played on different dates. People have to make sacrifices. Coaches have to make decisions they don't want to make. But if we're going to play basketball in the MIAA or Division II, we have to work together as a conference and as a group of schools."
MIAA basketball polls
The MIAA coaches preseason basketball polls, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points, announced Tuesday by the league office (coaches cannot vote for their own team):
Men
1. Northwest Missouri (13) 169
2. Missouri Southern (1) 147
3. Washburn 140
4. Rogers State 123
5. Missouri Western 122
6. Central Oklahoma 106
7. Pittsburg State 75
(tie) Fort Hays State 75
9. Lincoln 67
10. Nebraska-Kearney 64
11. Central Missouri 60
12. Emporia State 56
13. Northeastern State 55
14. Newman 17
Women
1. Emporia State (4) 153
2. Nebraska-Kearney (6) 146
3. Central Missouri (3) 143
4. Pittsburg State 140
5. Fort Hays State (1) 125
6. Missouri Western 109
7. Central Oklahoma 104
8. Washburn 79
9. Northwest Missouri 76
10. Missouri Southern 65
11. Newman 55
12. Northeastern State 37
13. Rogers State 28
14. Lincoln 14
