It's been an ever-changing sports world in 2020 thanks to COVID-19.
But as of right now, the MIAA basketball seasons are scheduled to remain on schedule.
So Missouri Southern's and Pittsburg State's men's and women's teams will begin full-squad practices on Oct. 15 just like years past. And the conference-only schedule will begin on Nov. 18 or 19, which is one week later than usual.
"We are excited about the prospect of playing basketball games this season," MSSU athletics director Jared Bruggeman said in a release. "We will work diligently to protect the campus community, student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.
"With the ever-changing dynamics of the pandemic and the response and requirements as director by the NCAA, the MIAA, MSSU and local officials, it will take some time to formalize a complete and comprehensive plan. I am personally hopeful that with this comprehensive plan, we will be watching our Lions on the court in November."
As far as fans, Missouri Southern's administration will announce plans at a later date after discussions with local and state health officials.
The MIAA CEO Council met on Wednesday to discuss the start of the winter sports season.
The council, consisting of the league's 14 university presidents, noted concerns about the NCAA's new testing recommendations and travel considerations for basketball, and it agreed to continue monitoring NCAA, CDC and local government guidance on testing protocols and resources.
As far as indoor track and field and wrestling — the league's other two winter sports — the council agreed to have the start of both sports decided by the discretion of each school since there is not a formal regular-season conference schedule for either sport.
The Council also had more discussion about fall sports, including no championships will be awarded in football and cross country. Some schools have decided to play limited schedules this fall, and others have opted to play in the spring.
Volleyball and women's soccer are expected to have some kind of seasons in the spring.
