The MIAA CEO Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to cancel the remaining 2020 spring conference regular-season competition and the conference championships due to concerns regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Last week's decision by the CEO Council to indefinitely suspend all athletically related activities for out-of-season sports, such as spring football and spring volleyball practices, remains in effect.
An MIAA release said "The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our communities continues to be (our) top priority. The MIAA is taking these unprecedented actions to help our campuses and communities continue to address this public health crisis."
"This entire situation is hard for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans," Missouri Southern athletics director Jared Bruggeman said after last week's suspension was announced by conference officials. "With that said, we must act in the best interest of the health and safety of everyone concerned. It is imperative that we all do our part to be supportive of each other and the student-athletes as we work through this situation."
