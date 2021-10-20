KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It all comes down to this.
The MIAA's champions will be crowned as the 2021 men's and women's cross country championships will be held on Saturday at the Kearney Country Club in Kearney, Neb.
Championship Saturday begins at 11:30 a.m. with the women's 6K race, followed by the men's 8K race at 12:15 p.m. Admission to the event is free.
Four men's teams and one women's team rank in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Top-30 Division II polls. On the men's side, Pittsburg State ranks No. 6 in the nation while Missouri Southern is No. 15, Nebraska Kearney ranks No. 24 and Northwest Missouri is ranked No. 26.
The Pittsburg State women are the only MIAA team represented in the women's USTFCCCA Top-30, ranking No. 25.
After the conclusion of both races, individual medals and the team trophy presentations will take place.
