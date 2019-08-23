The MIAA announced on Thursday that the men’s and women’s cross country championships will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Missouri Southern’s Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The on-campus venue, named after the former MSSU cross country and track and field coach, has a 5,000-meter loop on grass. It will be the site of the MIAA Championships for the first time since 2011.
Missouri Southern’s men are the defending conference champion after winning last year at Emporia State. It was the Lions’ 11th conference crown in the last 19 years.
Gidieon Kimutai of Missouri Southern was the individual winner, the fourth time in the last five years that a Lion has led the pack.
MSSU’s women took third in last year’s conference meet, and the Lions’ Ashlee Kuykendall placed fifth overall.
Two weeks after the conference meet, Missouri Southern is the host for the Division II Central Region meet on Nov. 9. The Lions’ team and Kimutai also are the reigning regional champions.
With the first two legs of postseason competition slated at Missouri Southern, that almost assures a larger than normal field of college teams for the annual Missouri Southern Stampede on Sept. 21.
