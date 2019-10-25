Missouri Southern is favored to successfully defend its men’s team championship today in the MIAA Cross Country Championships at the Lions’ Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The women’s race starts at 10 a.m., and the men’s race is set for 11.
We have the bull’s-eye on our back. Everybody is gunning for us,” Lions distance coach Jamie Burnham said. “I think Northwest Missouri is a team that is coming in here trying to take it away from us. If we don’t run a good, smart race, they definitely have the potential to take it away from us.
“All are healthy on the guys’ side. We should be good to go. It’s our to win or lose, however you want to say it.”
Missouri Southern dominated last year’s race at Emporia, putting five runners in the top-11, seven in the top-20 and scoring 31 points to finish 80 points ahead of runner-up Nebraska-Kearney.
And all seven of those Lions are back this year, led by Gidieon Kimutai who won last year’s race by five seconds.
The next five finishers from last year also return this year – Karim Achengli of Northwest Missouri, Jacob Klemz of Washburn, Corbin Hansen of Nebraska-Kearney and MSSU’s Cody Berry and Nickson Kiptoo.
The Lions’ Mike Shanahan was 11th, Jared Ozee 15th and Kevin Koester 20th.
And Ryan Riddle has joined the Lions’ lineup after transferring from Tulsa.
The Lions will be running their second consecutive race on a soggy course.
“The season has gone pretty good,” Burnham said. “We ran in Chicago two weeks ago on a really muddy course but performed pretty well. Ryan had a much better race than he did at the Stampede. Gidieon won it. Everybody else has to step up a little more for this one.”
WOMEN’S RACE
Pittsburg State has been the women’s team champion the last two years.
The Gorillas scored just 26 points a year ago, followed by Southwest Baptist with 51, Missouri Southern 114 and Nebraska-Kearney 142.
“Pittsburg always has a strong team,” Burnham said. “Nebraska-Kearney has a good team, and Central Missouri is a good team.
“Our women have to run a really good race and a couple of things have to go our way. We have to beat some people that we haven’t beaten this year individual-wise. If we do that, it will be some good results. We don’t have a lot of wiggle room. If somebody doesn’t have a good race, it could go the other way for us.”
PSU’s Jordan Puvogel, Cassidy Westhoff and Katren Rienbolt finished 1-2-3 last year, and Westhoff is the only one back this year. Piper Misse returns after placing sixth last year.
The Lions’ Ashlee Kuykendall took fifth last year, and Juliana Determan was 16th.
