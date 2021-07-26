The 2021 MIAA Football Media Day is slated for Tuesday morning at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Little Theater in Kansas City, Mo.
Missouri Southern will be represented by first-year head coach Atiba Bradley, senior defensive back Malachi Broadnax and senior wide receiver Brian Boyd Jr. MSSU will be the first team to take to the podium at 10 a.m. following commissioner Mike Racy and supervisor of officials Phil Laurie’s opening addresses at 9:30.
Bradley will be coaching his first full season with Southern after leading the team to a 21-20 win at Southern Nazarene in the program’s lone 2021 spring game. Bradley was officially announced as the program’s head coach in early February.
Pittsburg State will be at the podium at 10:30 a.m.. The Gorillas, in their first season under head coach Brian Wright, went 2-2 in the fall of 2020 that was shortened by the pandemic. The campaign included a 31-26 loss to Nebraska-Kearney, a 20-7 win over Missouri Western, a 26-7 loss to Stephen F. Austin and a 42-28 win over West Texas A&M.
Tuesday’s podium schedule also includes Nebraska-Kearney at 10:15 a.m., Central Missouri at 11, Fort Hays State at 11:15, Central Oklahoma at 11:30, Lincoln at noon, Northwest Missouri at 12:15, Northeastern State at 12:30, Emporia State at 1, Missouri Western at 1:15 and Washburn at 1:30.
A free live broadcast of the media day event will be available on the MIAA Digital Network. Fans who want to participate virtually can tweet questions to coaches or student-athletes by using the hashtag #AskMIAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.