It’s going to be a different MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.
For starters, it’s a different site as the meet will be held today and Sunday at the new $20 million indoor facility at Washburn that has 200 meters with banked curves. Competition begins at 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday.
And there are differences caused by COVID-19.
“There’s not going to be the fans,” Missouri Southern coach Bryan Schiding said. “It’s not going to be as loud. But the opportunity for these teams to get together and compete is really neat, certainly with everything we’ve been dealing this year.”
Missouri Southern is the defending men’s team champion, and Pittsburg State has won the last four women’s titles. But there are different favorites this year.
“Northwest Missouri men and Central Missouri women are the clear favorites,” Schiding said. “Northwest has all its points in the sprints and distance. They have three sprinters who are scoring about 68 points. That’s a tough thing to do. We had Jeff Fraley a number of years ago who could handle that load, and there’s not very many kids who can do that.
“Central Missouri has a very talented group of multi athletes who can really score in three or four events beyond just the (heptathlon). It’s going to be interesting.”
But one thing hasn’t changed this year: Competition for team honors likely will involve several teams.
“Pittsburg State always shows up,” Schiding said. “We typically show up. It’s going to be a fun weekend, but more than anything, I think the student-athletes are more cognizant of having the ability to go out and compete after everything that’s been taken away from them last year.
“I feel like if we have a great meet and a couple of teams don’t have a perfect meet, I definitely think the men are in a place where they could defend that title. Now I’m not saying that it’s expected. Going into this weekend I don’t feel by any stretch of the imagination that we are the overwhelming favorites. But I think both programs could be in a position if we have good performances to be competing for titles.”
The Lions have three returning men’s conference champions – Josh Fulmer in the weight throw, Ryan Riddle in the mile and Gidieon Kimutai in the 3,000 meters.
Two more 2020 champions – Josh Norville in the men’s long jump and Kiara Smith in the women’s 60 meters – are not competing this weekend.
“We have a couple of key players who won’t be performing this weekend, but it’s up to the rest of the team to make up for those points,” Schiding said. “And they understand that. That’s the way our sport works. It’s never going to be the same as it turns out on paper. You win some events, you lose some events and you hope that you can nickel and dime some points here and there.
“We have a number of kids competing this weekend that on most normal years I would more than likely be redshirting them. But the way the NCAA rules are this year, it’s not counting against their eligibility. So it gives them an opportunity to compete. We’re certainly not going to be at a full capacity this weekend because of some of the injuries we’ve had. But I think the team that we have going is ready to compete and ready to do well.”
With all the COVID changes, Schiding has been confident the meet would be held.
“I think the MIAA has been very persistent that we are going to host the championships,” he said. “Mike Racy (league commissioner) I feel has been championing the athletics side of things more so than most conferences in Division II in the country. We’re very fortunate in our conference. We’re able to protect ourselves quite a bit in that we have so many facilities that are able to host meets. Most of our meets, the competition was conference schools only ... very small. The ability to keep ourselves safe in those areas has given us a lot more certainty that we were going to have this weekend.
“I think the uncertainty at the beginning of the season and even halfway through was going to be the national championships. But now with some different parameters, they are very certain that it will happen in two weeks.”
