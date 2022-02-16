Any win in the MIAA is sweet.
But it’s perhaps even sweeter when you knock off your rival.
The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team did exactly that as it picked up a businesslike 80-65 victory over Pittsburg State in front of a loud 2,211 fans on Wednesday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The MIAA-leading Lions (19-5, 16-3 MIAA) extended their winning streak to 12 straight contests (third longest in school history) and now sit a half game in front of No. 9 Fort Hays State. The Tigers are set to play Lincoln in Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It was a good win for us,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “We are excited about that and to continue the winning streak, keep tied for first in the league with Hays. That’s the main thing. We want to make sure we continue to be aggressive offensively and we did a nice job of that tonight. Defensively, we did a solid job, too.”
Added true freshman Lacy Stokes, “We still have another one to win on Saturday (against PSU). But right now, until midnight tonight, it’s nice to have this one.”
DYNAMIC STOKES
MSSU controlled the momentum of the rivalry matchup from start to finish.
But the Lions didn’t start to truly hit their stride until the last minute of the third quarter.
Just when PSU came within striking distance when a 3-pointer from Sydnee Crain trimmed the deficit to 52-49, MSSU scored four unanswered points thanks to buckets from Madi Stokes and Layne Skiles to build a seven-point lead by the end of the frame.
And the Lions did Lion things in the fourth quarter.
In the first two minutes alone, a combined eight points from the Stokes small-big duo (six for Lacy and two for Madi) ballooned the Lion’s lead to 64-51 with 8:06 to go. MSSU followed that up with a 7-2 run — highlighted by a 3 and a layup on the break from Lacy Stokes — giving the Lions a comfortable 71-53 lead with 5:48 to play.
A 6-foot-3 center, Cassville product Madi Stokes recorded game highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds (seven offensive). Mount Vernon product Lacy Stokes chipped in with 22 points and seven assists.
The two Stokes — no relation — combined for over half of MSSU’s scoring.
“When Madi is doing what she did tonight, she’s getting offensive boards, putbacks and she was being strong around the basket, and made a couple shots early,” Ressel said. “We got her going and she was huge. Of course, Lacy is Lacy. It’s a normal game for her. We did a good job of reading things, seeing things. We had 14 assists and only five turnovers. That is a big plus when you do those types of things.”
Twenty-five points and 13 rebounds were both season-highs for Madi Stokes. It was also her fourth double-double of the season.
“She’s unguardable,” Lacy Stokes said. “Whenever I go in there and I get a screen from her, I know if I see her man, that ball is going to Madi because she’s unstoppable down there.”
“It was just being confident in myself,” Madi Stokes added. “I knew I was going to make those shots because I’m in the gym all the time. In previous games, I wasn’t making my shots, I was kind of losing confidence in myself. But pretty much all day today, I told myself, ‘You are in the gym. You put the work in. You can make these shots.’”
The Lions jumped out to an 18-13 lead after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 36-28 at the break.
OTHER STAT LEADERS
MSSU also got a solid performance from Hailey Grant with 13 points and six rebounds. Amaya Johns tallied eight points while pulling down six boards.
The Gorillas (15-10, 10-9 MIAA) were paced by Tristan Gegg with 25 points. Crain and Karenna Gerber contributed 10 points apiece for PSU as well.
MSSU shot 45% from the field in the game and converted 21 of 24 free throws. The Lions also outrebounded the Gorillas 41-31.
“We did a good job defensively, especially in that first half,” Ressel said. “Tristan Gegg is so good offensively. She’s going to score, but defensively for the most part, we did a really good job. Offensively, we did nice positive things. We missed some open looks in that first quarter, I thought. But the third and fourth quarter just seemed to be back and forth. Both teams shot the ball well. The defense wasn’t nearly as good, but it was good enough to get us the win.”
PACKING THE PLATT
The Lions’ received a huge lift from their crowd, which marked the largest turnout at Leggett & Platt since the team’s 62-61 setback to PSU on Feb. 27, 2016.
Only this time it was MSSU on the winning side of things.
“Great crowd from the start,” Ressel said. “I appreciate our athletes coming out tonight and everybody else as well. That’s by far our best crowd. I loved the energy from the start with our student section. That was great to have, especially with Pitt State coming to town.”
“It’s that college experience you look for when you go to play college ball,” Lacy Stokes said. “That’s always the kind of atmosphere you’re looking for.”
Looking for their 13th straight win, the Lions will need road support when they travel to take on the Gorillas at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
