The MIAA released its conference schedules for this fall’s volleyball and women’s soccer seasons on Wednesday afternoon.
The schedules were made by the league’s Scheduling Subcommittee, which is comprised of an administrator from each of the 14 schools.
The women’s soccer schedule involves only conference teams, and the first two games of the season will be nonconference contests but they will count toward region records.
By contrast, the volleyball schedules can be consolidated to make room for nonconference opponents, unlike the football schedule that was released Tuesday.
“For us it’s 20 dates, not 20 matches,” Missouri Southern volleyball coach Kalie Mader said. “We can play on 20 dates, and we can play as many matches as we want on a date. When we go to tournaments, we usually play two on Friday and two on Saturday. We’re now able to do that same kind of format within conference play.”
The volleyball schedule released by the league has the Lions starting MIAA play at home on Sept. 18 against Newman and Sept. 19 against Pittsburg State. The Gorillas play host to Central Oklahoma the day before coming to Missouri Southern.
“I think we’re lucky to be able to incorporate as many games as we can,” Mader said. “It’s important for our athletes to do that. If we didn’t double up on matches and played only a conference schedule, we would lose 33 percent of our games. I think with the ability to move our games and play two in one day, we’re looking at a much smaller reduction than other sports — a 14 to 20 percent reduction instead of 33 percent. That is really going to help.”
The conference tournament will be held the week of Nov. 16.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Missouri Southern has seven home game and six road games for women’s soccer this fall.
The Lions’ first three games are at home against Missouri Western on Sept. 13 and Central Missouri on Sept. 20 before the conference opener against Northwest Missouri on Sept. 25.
The MIAA Flex Week begins Nov. 8 when the top eight teams qualify for the postseason tournament.
MIAA schedules
Missouri Southern Soccer
Sept. 13 — Missouri Western
Sept. 20 — Central Missouri
Sept. 25 — Northwest Missouri
Sept. 27 — at Missouri Western
Oct. 2 — Rogers State
Oct. 4 — Northeastern State
Oct. 9 — at Central Oklahoma
Oct. 11 — at Newman
Oct. 16 — Nebraska-Kearney
Oct. 18 — Fort Hays State
Oct. 23 — at Emporia State
Oct. 25 — at Washburn
Nov. 1 — at Central Missouri
Nov. 8 — MIAA Flex Week
Missouri Southern Volleyball
Sept. 18 — Newman
Sept. 19 — Pittsburg State
Sept. 25 — at Northwest Missouri
Sept. 26 — at Missouri Western
Oct. 3 — Central Missouri
Oct. 9 — at Washburn
Oct. 10 — at Emporia State
Oct. 13 — at Pittsburg State
Oct. 16 — at Fort Hays State
Oct. 17 — at Nebraska-Kearney
Oct. 20 — at Newman
Oct. 23 — Missouri Western
Oct. 24 — Northwest Missouri
Oct. 27 — at Central Oklahoma
Oct. 29 — at Central Missouri
Nov. 6 — Emporia State
Nov. 7 — Washburn
Nov. 13 — Nebraska-Kearney
Nov. 14 — Fort Hays State
Pittsburg State Volleyball
Sept. 18 — Central Oklahoma
Sept. 19 — at Missouri Southern
Sept. 25 — at Missouri Western
Sept. 26 — at Northwest Missouri
Oct. 1 — at Central Missouri
Oct. 9 — at Emporia State
Oct. 10 — at Washburn
Oct. 13 — Missouri Southern
Oct. 16 — at Nebraska-Kearney
Oct. 17 — at Fort Hays State
Oct. 20 — at Central Oklahoma
Oct. 23 — Northwest Missouri
Oct. 24 — Missouri Western
Oct. 27 — at Newman
Oct. 31 — Central Missouri
Nov. 6 — Washburn
Nov. 7 — Emporia State
Nov. 13 — Fort Hays State
Nov. 14 — Nebraska-Kearney
