The MIAA released its conference schedules for this fall’s volleyball and women’s soccer seasons on Wednesday afternoon.

The schedules were made by the league’s Scheduling Subcommittee, which is comprised of an administrator from each of the 14 schools.

The women’s soccer schedule involves only conference teams, and the first two games of the season will be nonconference contests but they will count toward region records.

By contrast, the volleyball schedules can be consolidated to make room for nonconference opponents, unlike the football schedule that was released Tuesday.

“For us it’s 20 dates, not 20 matches,” Missouri Southern volleyball coach Kalie Mader said. “We can play on 20 dates, and we can play as many matches as we want on a date. When we go to tournaments, we usually play two on Friday and two on Saturday. We’re now able to do that same kind of format within conference play.”

The volleyball schedule released by the league has the Lions starting MIAA play at home on Sept. 18 against Newman and Sept. 19 against Pittsburg State. The Gorillas play host to Central Oklahoma the day before coming to Missouri Southern.

“I think we’re lucky to be able to incorporate as many games as we can,” Mader said. “It’s important for our athletes to do that. If we didn’t double up on matches and played only a conference schedule, we would lose 33 percent of our games. I think with the ability to move our games and play two in one day, we’re looking at a much smaller reduction than other sports — a 14 to 20 percent reduction instead of 33 percent. That is really going to help.”

The conference tournament will be held the week of Nov. 16.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Missouri Southern has seven home game and six road games for women’s soccer this fall.

The Lions’ first three games are at home against Missouri Western on Sept. 13 and Central Missouri on Sept. 20 before the conference opener against Northwest Missouri on Sept. 25.

The MIAA Flex Week begins Nov. 8 when the top eight teams qualify for the postseason tournament.

MIAA schedules

Missouri Southern Soccer

Sept. 13 — Missouri Western

Sept. 20 — Central Missouri

Sept. 25 — Northwest Missouri

Sept. 27 — at Missouri Western

Oct. 2 — Rogers State

Oct. 4 — Northeastern State

Oct. 9 — at Central Oklahoma

Oct. 11 — at Newman

Oct. 16 — Nebraska-Kearney

Oct. 18 — Fort Hays State

Oct. 23 — at Emporia State

Oct. 25 — at Washburn

Nov. 1 — at Central Missouri

Nov. 8 — MIAA Flex Week

Missouri Southern Volleyball

Sept. 18 — Newman

Sept. 19 — Pittsburg State

Sept. 25 — at Northwest Missouri

Sept. 26 — at Missouri Western

Oct. 3 — Central Missouri

Oct. 9 — at Washburn

Oct. 10 — at Emporia State

Oct. 13 — at Pittsburg State

Oct. 16 — at Fort Hays State

Oct. 17 — at Nebraska-Kearney

Oct. 20 — at Newman

Oct. 23 — Missouri Western

Oct. 24 — Northwest Missouri

Oct. 27 — at Central Oklahoma

Oct. 29 — at Central Missouri

Nov. 6 — Emporia State

Nov. 7 — Washburn

Nov. 13 — Nebraska-Kearney

Nov. 14 — Fort Hays State

Pittsburg State Volleyball

Sept. 18 — Central Oklahoma

Sept. 19 — at Missouri Southern

Sept. 25 — at Missouri Western

Sept. 26 — at Northwest Missouri

Oct. 1 — at Central Missouri

Oct. 9 — at Emporia State

Oct. 10 — at Washburn

Oct. 13 — Missouri Southern

Oct. 16 — at Nebraska-Kearney

Oct. 17 — at Fort Hays State

Oct. 20 — at Central Oklahoma

Oct. 23 — Northwest Missouri

Oct. 24 — Missouri Western

Oct. 27 — at Newman

Oct. 31 — Central Missouri

Nov. 6 — Washburn

Nov. 7 — Emporia State

Nov. 13 — Fort Hays State

Nov. 14 — Nebraska-Kearney

