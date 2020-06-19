The MIAA finished its week of unveiling the conference schedules for the 2020-21 school year on Friday by releasing schedules for the baseball and softball seasons.

Both seasons have the same number of games as last season — 11 three-game series in baseball and 13 doubleheaders in softball. And both postseason tournaments remain eight-team, double-elimination affairs.

BASEBALL

There are a couple of changes in the baseball conference schedule. All 11 series will be played on weekends. There will not be any midweek league games like in past years.

And the weekend series are scheduled to be played in two days — a doubleheader one day and a nine-inning game the other — instead of three nine-inning games on three days.

Conference play begins the weekend of Feb. 26-28 when Missouri Southern entertains Emporia State and Pittsburg State travels to Fort Hays State.

The Lions and Gorillas have their series on April 23-25 in Pittsburg.

As part of NCAA Division II’s cost-saving measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, baseball season has been shortened from 50 games to 40 games for 2021 only.

The 33-game conference schedule leaves room for seven nonconference games.

SOFTBALL

The conference softball schedule remains 26 games — 13 doubleheaders.

Two doubleheaders will be played each weekend with the exception of when teams are paired against their travel partner. The travel partners can schedule their twinbill for either Friday or Saturday.

League openers on March 12 have Washburn at Missouri Southern and Emporia State at Pittsburg State. The Lions and Gorillas will swap opponents for their March 13 twinbills.

The Lions and Gorillas will square off on March 26 or 27 in Joplin.

Like baseball, the softball regular season has been cut by approximately 20 percent — from 56 games to 44.

The softball slate has room for 18 nonleague games. The schedule has open dates on April 23 and 24 to reschedule makeup league games or add nonconference games.

The schedules were made by the MIAA Scheduling Subcommittee, which consisted of an athletic administrator from each school.

MIAA schedules

MSSU Baseball

Feb. 26-28 — Emporia State

March 5-7 — at Washburn

March 12-14 — at Missouri Western

March 19-21 — Central Oklahoma

March 26-28 — at Fort Hays State

April 2-4 — Central Missouri

April 9-11 — Newman

April 16-18 — Northeastern State

April 23-25 — at Pittsburg State

April 30-May 2 — at Northwest Missouri

May 7-9 — Rogers State

MSSU Softball

March 12 — Washburn

March 13 — Emporia State

March 19 — at Newman

March 20 — at Central Oklahoma

March 26 or 27 — Pittsburg State

April 2 — at Nebraska-Kearney

April 3 — at Fort Hays State

April 9 — Northeastern State

April 10 — Rogers State

April 16 — at Central Missouri

April 17 — at Lincoln

April 23-24 — Open dates available for makeup games

April 30 — Northwest Missouri

May 1 — Missouri Western

PSU Baseball

Feb. 26-28 — at Fort Hays State

March 5-7 — Northeastern State

March 12-14 — Washburn

March 19-21 — at Northwest Missouri

March 26-28 — at Central Oklahoma

April 2-4 — at Rogers State

April 9-11 — Central Missouri

April 16-18 — Newman

April 23-25 — Missouri Southern

April 30-May 2 — at Missouri Western

May 7-9 — Emporia State

PSU Softball

March 12 — Emporia State

March 13 — Wasburn

March 19 — at Central Oklahoma

March 20 — at Newman

March 26 or 27 — at Missouri Southern

April 2 — at Fort Hays State

April 3 — at Nebraska-Kearney

April 9 — Rogers State

April 10 — Northeastern State

April 16 — at Lincoln

April 17 — at Central Missouri

April 23-24 — Open dates available for makeup games

April 30 — Missouri Western

May 1 — Northwest Missouri

Tags

Recommended for you