The MIAA finished its week of unveiling the conference schedules for the 2020-21 school year on Friday by releasing schedules for the baseball and softball seasons.
Both seasons have the same number of games as last season — 11 three-game series in baseball and 13 doubleheaders in softball. And both postseason tournaments remain eight-team, double-elimination affairs.
BASEBALL
There are a couple of changes in the baseball conference schedule. All 11 series will be played on weekends. There will not be any midweek league games like in past years.
And the weekend series are scheduled to be played in two days — a doubleheader one day and a nine-inning game the other — instead of three nine-inning games on three days.
Conference play begins the weekend of Feb. 26-28 when Missouri Southern entertains Emporia State and Pittsburg State travels to Fort Hays State.
The Lions and Gorillas have their series on April 23-25 in Pittsburg.
As part of NCAA Division II’s cost-saving measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, baseball season has been shortened from 50 games to 40 games for 2021 only.
The 33-game conference schedule leaves room for seven nonconference games.
SOFTBALL
The conference softball schedule remains 26 games — 13 doubleheaders.
Two doubleheaders will be played each weekend with the exception of when teams are paired against their travel partner. The travel partners can schedule their twinbill for either Friday or Saturday.
League openers on March 12 have Washburn at Missouri Southern and Emporia State at Pittsburg State. The Lions and Gorillas will swap opponents for their March 13 twinbills.
The Lions and Gorillas will square off on March 26 or 27 in Joplin.
Like baseball, the softball regular season has been cut by approximately 20 percent — from 56 games to 44.
The softball slate has room for 18 nonleague games. The schedule has open dates on April 23 and 24 to reschedule makeup league games or add nonconference games.
The schedules were made by the MIAA Scheduling Subcommittee, which consisted of an athletic administrator from each school.
MIAA schedules
MSSU Baseball
Feb. 26-28 — Emporia State
March 5-7 — at Washburn
March 12-14 — at Missouri Western
March 19-21 — Central Oklahoma
March 26-28 — at Fort Hays State
April 2-4 — Central Missouri
April 9-11 — Newman
April 16-18 — Northeastern State
April 23-25 — at Pittsburg State
April 30-May 2 — at Northwest Missouri
May 7-9 — Rogers State
MSSU Softball
March 12 — Washburn
March 13 — Emporia State
March 19 — at Newman
March 20 — at Central Oklahoma
March 26 or 27 — Pittsburg State
April 2 — at Nebraska-Kearney
April 3 — at Fort Hays State
April 9 — Northeastern State
April 10 — Rogers State
April 16 — at Central Missouri
April 17 — at Lincoln
April 23-24 — Open dates available for makeup games
April 30 — Northwest Missouri
May 1 — Missouri Western
PSU Baseball
Feb. 26-28 — at Fort Hays State
March 5-7 — Northeastern State
March 12-14 — Washburn
March 19-21 — at Northwest Missouri
March 26-28 — at Central Oklahoma
April 2-4 — at Rogers State
April 9-11 — Central Missouri
April 16-18 — Newman
April 23-25 — Missouri Southern
April 30-May 2 — at Missouri Western
May 7-9 — Emporia State
PSU Softball
March 12 — Emporia State
March 13 — Wasburn
March 19 — at Central Oklahoma
March 20 — at Newman
March 26 or 27 — at Missouri Southern
April 2 — at Fort Hays State
April 3 — at Nebraska-Kearney
April 9 — Rogers State
April 10 — Northeastern State
April 16 — at Lincoln
April 17 — at Central Missouri
April 23-24 — Open dates available for makeup games
April 30 — Missouri Western
May 1 — Northwest Missouri
