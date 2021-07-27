KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What a difference a year makes.
About this time last year is when the NCAA announced that Division II fall championships were going to be canceled because of COVID-19. Some MIAA teams played abbreviated schedules in the fall, but others saw their seasons postponed until the fall.
“These were painful and difficult decisions that we and the universities had to make, especially knowing many Division II and Division III student-athletes would not be able to play their senior seasons,” MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said. “As bad as the fall was, I’m pleased to say that the MIAA helped lead the way to get student-athletes and coaches back in action. The MIAA was the first Division I or Division II conference to have the safe return for men’s and women’s basketball.”
The MIAA’s Football Media Day on Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium provided a sign or normalcy, and the league schools will soon begin their fall camps in various sports.
And at least for now, even with the recent increases in cases, the MIAA will not have any COVID protocols in place.
“We think we’re heading in the direction where everything is going to be decided at the school level,” Racy said. “A school is going to make the decision on whether they test and who they test based on what’s going on in that community.
“So if a school has really low vaccine levels and high transmission levels in the community and it looks like there are a lot of hospitalizations, then that school might decide we’re going to test every two weeks a population of our student body, whether they are showing symptoms or not. That’s the safe thing to do. Another school in the conference might say ‘We’re in pretty good shape. We’re not seeing a lot of transmission or spread of COVID or any of the variants, and we’re going to test somebody only if they show up in our health center and they are showing symptoms of COVID.
“That’s fine with the conference. The only thing we’re going to require is if there is a positive test, there is quick communication from that school to the conference and to your opponent, what you are dealing with and we can help monitor whether that game is going to be played.”
Racy said teams will not be forced to forfeit a football game if COVID prevents it from being played because the schedule does not allow for a rescheduled date. Instead, the game will be no contest.
“That’s how the NCAA will treat it,” Racy said. “Conferences like that Big 12 that are saying we’re going to have a forfeit, the NCAA won’t recognize Iowa State winning a game by forfeit because of COVID. The NCAA has told us we’re going to consider a game not played as no contest regardless of how the conference classifies it.”
But in other sports like volleyball, soccer and basketball that have flexibility with the schedule, games will be postponed and rescheduled.
RULE CHANGES
Phil Laurie, the MIAA’s supervisor of football officials, said there aren’t many rule changes this year, but there are a couple that fans will immediately notice.
The team area along the sideline has been extended from between the 25-yard lines to between the 20-yard lines. Last year the rule allowed from the 15 to the 15 to provide more social distancing, but this year it’s been moved up to the 20-yard lines.
There are big changes in overtime games, made specifically for the safety of players.
Drives in overtime will continue to start at the 25-yard line, and teams can kick the extra point if they scored a touchdown on their first series.
The second overtime will also start at the 25, and teams must go for the 2-point conversion if they reach the end zone.
Then if there is a third overtime, the ball will be placed at the 3-yard line, and each team has one play to score.
This format will continue until a winner is determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.