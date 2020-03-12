About two hours after the NCAA announced it was canceling all winter and spring championships on Thursday, the MIAA announced it was suspending all sports indefinitely.
The suspension began at 11 p.m. Thursday. The reason for that time is some league schools had contests Thursday in baseball, softball and men's and women's tennis.
"The association's decision is the result of ongoing consultation with campus leaders, and it follows the decision today by the NCAA to cancel all winter and spring championships for all three divisions," the MIAA release read.
"The indefinite suspension applies to all practices and competitions in any MIAA sport, regardless of season, until further notice. "The health of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities is paramount during this growing health crisis. The MIAA and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 disease."
The mandate applies to all sports whether in season or not, including spring football.
"This is truly a horrible day for collegiate athletics, and the rate at which it progressed over the last eight hours is hard to grasp," Missouri Southern athletics director Jared Bruggeman said. "This entire situation is hard for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.
"With that said, we must act in the best interest of health and safety of everyone concerned. It is imperative that we all do our part to be supportive of each other and the student-athletes as we work through this situation."
"I feel bad for our student-athletes and coaches who put in so much time and effort and invested their lives," Pittsburg State athletics director Jim Johnson said. "And within five minutes our indoor track and field and spring sports athletes come to a screeching halt. It's heart wrenching. I can understand why (commissioner) Greg Sankey got emotional when he said the SEC Tournament was not being held. Six hours later I understand why he felt that way."
"When the announcement came out on the NCAA's decision on spring championships, that was sort of a surprise to me. I understand why. I thought maybe that announcement would come later once we all sort of knew what it meant and how bad it was and if warm weather mattered. When I was sitting at my desk and it popped up (on the computer) that it was being canceled, I had to go back and re-read it. I never contemplated that part of the equation, at least not today.
"I think if that's the case, then there's no reason to play another game. The reason for playing is toward an NCAA championship bid. Why would we play and risk injury. All those thoughts going through your mind, and reality hits that we're done for the year, on March 12."
