It just kept getting worse and worse.
Almost three months ago, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced it would reduce the number of athletic competitions schools could have because of the COVID-19 global health pandemic.
Next, the MIAA announced it was not allowing its fall sports seasons to begin until the week of Sept. 27, which basically took away the first month of the schedule.
Last week, the NCAA announced it was canceling the Division II fall championships.
And finally on Friday, the MIAA CEO Council announced that all fall sports competitions will be suspended until Jan. 1, 2021.
According to a conference release, "The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our communities continue to be the Association's top priority," said Steve Scott, president of Pittsburg State and chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council. "The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis."
This emergency action erases fall competitions in football, volleyball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's golf, and men's and women's tennis. A decision about winter sports will be made by Oct. 1 at the latest.
"This is a tough decision, and I'm sure it will be difficult to handle for our coaches, staff, student-athletes and fans," Missouri Southern athletics director Jared Bruggeman said. "What we must do is ensure we can protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and coaches as well as any spectators while making sure we do it in a manner that is both cost-effective and logistically sound."
The fall season teams can hold practices, team meetings and weight training during their seasons as long as they comply with the NCAA's Policy Clarifications document that was released earlier this month. No scrimmages are allowed against outside competition.
"It's very complicated," Bruggeman said. "I could probably spend an hour and a half and try to go through all the details, but we still won't get to the bottom of it. There are going to be opportunities to practice, and the MIAA has indicated we are planning to move ahead with winter sports this semester ... as of right now."
The league will explore the possibility of having limited competitions in football, volleyball and soccer next spring, as permitted by the NCAA. But they would have schedules of no more than 50% of the allowed competitions, which allows student-athletes to maintain their eligibility.
"We are hoping that there are opportunities for contests in soccer and volleyball at a bare minimum," Bruggeman said. "Those are things you can put together rather quickly. Football is a little more complicated of an animal, but we have a lot of things we have to regulate and figure out yet, according to the conference and according to the NCAA.
"We're all trying to figure out how to move forward safely. Just the requirements that the NCAA has set forth, some still need clarity. We haven't gotten clarity on all those issues yet. It's the best thing to do at the current time."
One of the NCAA requirements is for athletes to be tested at least 72 hours before every game. Now that there are not any games, the athletes will still be tested but not as frequently.
"We have to test them when they get here," Bruggeman said. "And then what we're doing with the athletes determines what cycle of testing you need to have in place."
There was discussion about letting the noncontact sports — cross country, golf and tennis — go ahead and play their seasons.
"It was determined that it was not viable at this point," Bruggeman said. "But there was great consideration for that."
One of the biggest dates on the Missouri Southern fall schedule is the Southern Stampede, which attracts thousands of cross country runners and is a moneymaker for the Lions' cross country program. Right now, the hope is the high school divisions can still be run in September.
"We are working our way through all the details to make sure everything in the protocols are in place," Bruggeman said. "It is our intention at this point to host the Stampede, but we do have to make sure that we have all the safety protocols in place.
"Things change rapidly. That's one thing we've learned is to be adaptable. I think we have to keep working and keep figuring out what's the best thing we can do for the protection of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, boosters, everyone involved and work toward getting back to normal as soon as we can and reasonably do it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.