The MIAA is delaying the start of fall sports competition and practices because of COVID-19, the conference announced Monday.
The league announced in a news release that fall competition will start on the week of Sept. 28, with practices set to begin on Aug. 31.
MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said the plan allows COVID-related conditions to improve in the communities of the league’s member schools, and it enables student-athletes to return to campus and get acclimated with the student body before practices and competitions begin.
“Last week, we got our athletic directors together and talked about a number of things, including the recent decision by the Ivy League to cancel their fall season, some new information we were seeing from the NCAA, and some Division II conferences that were starting to talk about canceling fall and moving everything in the spring,” Racy said. “Our athletic directors decided that for the MIAA, the communities that we play in, our student-athletes and coaches, the best path forward was to have some patience.”
Teams’ previously planned schedules will pick up at the new Sept. 28 start date. This means the first three football games on each MIAA team’s schedule will be affected. The football season was set to begin on Sept. 12, and now the conference slate won’t kick off until Oct. 3.
Missouri Southern was scheduled to play rival Pittsburg State on Sept. 12, Washburn on Sept. 19 and then Central Oklahoma on Sept. 26. Now, the Lions are slated to open the season against Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on Oct. 3.
"While the situation is far from ideal, we are fully intending to have competitions this fall," said MSSU Director of Athletics Jared Bruggeman. "This delay allows for an opportunity to reevaluate a very fluid situation without fully canceling our entire fall semester of competitions. We need to approach this fall with the overall best interests of our health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, boosters and community in mind."
Racy said the league will explore moving missed games if there are open or added dates in the fall or if postseason play is moved to the spring.
“The next thing that has to happen in the next few weeks is for the NCAA to decide if the fall championships are going to happen in the fall or if they’ll be moved to the spring for all three divisions,” he said. “I anticipate we’ll know the answer to that in the next few weeks. And if there’s room at the end of the fall to pick up those first three games that we’re skipping over, we’ll do that.”
The MIAA also announced Monday it has pushed back its Football Media Day to Aug. 19. It will remain a virtual event.
In May, the league announced it would reduce schedules for all sports, including 10 games for football and 22 in men’s and women’s basketball.
