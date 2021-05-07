Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.