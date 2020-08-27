The Miami Wardogs opened the 2019 season with a convincing 38-7 win over Claremore-Sequoyah before they lost nine straight games.
Miami’s biggest hurdle? Youth and inexperience, as well as a plethora of injuries it had to deal with in the latter half of the season. Third-year head coach Zach Gardner noted that the team lost all three of its games that were decided by one touchdown or less.
“We were capable of winning more games than what we did,” Gardner said. “We couldn’t find ways to win 75 %of the winnable games, and that kind of spoke to our youthfulness. The good thing is that those young athletes got some needed experience in key positions. We hope that improvement shows up more in the win-loss column this year.”
While the District 4A-3 Wardogs remain relatively young in 2020, they do return starters at 11 different positions.
Three seniors — Clay McCormick, Trenton Spunangle and Carson Folks — are returning starters who are expected to take on leadership roles because of “the examples they’ve set on and off the field” since the start of the offseason, according to Gardner. McCormick is a 230-pound center and linebacker for the Wardogs, while Spunangle is a 285-pound offensive and defensive lineman and Folks is a 155-pound outside linebacker.
Miami also has returning seniors Ulicas Mora (center) and Josh Thronebury (running back-strong safety), as well as juniors Keaton Jinks (wide receiver-defensive back) and Keagan Kamama (offensive and defensive line).
Sophomore Karson Jinks and freshman Braylon Riley will battle for the starting quarterback job heading into the season opener.
Other key players returning for the Wardogs include senior linebacker Cole Horn, junior lineman Jacob Bebee, sophomore lineman Brian Cox and sophomore defensive back Zach Hayburn.
“We’ve had a typical summer as far as preparation,” Gardner said. “I feel we are ready. It’s better for the kids from an education standpoint. Routine is better than nonroutine. If we are going to get the kids back and do a traditional five days a week like we’ve decided to do as a district, then we need to be traditional in all aspects.”
The Wardogs open the season at home with Dewey on Aug. 28.
Other nondistrict games are Sept. 4 at Jay and Sept. 11 at home with Verdigris. After a bye week, Miami heads into district play Sept. 25 at Bristow and then has its homecoming and home opener against Cleveland on Oct. 2.
Not having spring football the pandemic has set things back some.
“Inexperience at the skill positions and with not getting those extra reps (during spring ball), we are going to have to be ready to play early,” Gardner said.
“The way our schedule fits, our most winnable games are some of our non-district games. If we can have some success there, I can see it carrying over to some of the other games.
“We’ve got to have success early.”
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28 — Dewey
Sept. 4 — at Jay
Sept. 11 — Verdigris
Sept. 25 — at Bristow
Oct. 2 — Cleveland
Oct. 9 — at Oologah
Oct. 15 — Wagoner
Oct. 23 — at Catoosa
Oct. 30 — Skiatook
Nov. 6 — at Grove
2019 RESULTS
Miami 38, Claremore-Sequoyah 7
Jay 30, Miami 7
Tahlequah-Sequoyah 28, Miami 21
Grove 28, Miami 21
Catoosa 26, Miami 20
Wagoner 76, Miami 6
McLain 36, Miami 29
Oologah 58, Miami 6
Cleveland 52, Miami 19
Bristow 43, Miami 23
2019 Record: 1-9 (0-7).
Class: 4A.
District: 3.
Head Coach: Zach Gardner.
Years in Coaching: 14.
Years at Miami: 3.
Assistants: Brad Homer, Rick Simpson, Matt LeFay, Patrick Billings, Pete Overman, David Gilstrap, Zach Henry.
Base Offense: One back.
Base Defense: 3-4/4-3.
RETURNING STARTERS
Carson Folks, 155 sr. OLB; Clay McCormick, 230 sr. C-LB; Ulicas Mora, 140 sr. C; Trenton Spunangle, 285 sr. OL-DL; Josh Thronebury, 190 sr. RB-SS; Keaton Jinks, 190 jr. WR-DB; Keagan Kamama, 230 jr. OL-DL.
OTHER KEY RETURNERS
Cole Horn, 205 sr. LB; Jacob Bebee, 285 jr. OL-DL; Brian Cox, 220 so. OL-DL; Zach Hayburn, 160 so. WR-DB; Karson Jinks, 170 so. QB-DB.
TOP NEWCOMERS
Jonah Redden, 150 jr. WR-DB; Kim Chura, 300 fr. OL-DL; Braylon Riley, 160 fr. QB-DB; Garrett Walls 145 fr. WR-DB.
