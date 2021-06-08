The defense on Joplin Parkwood High School's 1980 Class 4A state championship football team allowed five touchdowns during a 14-0 season.
"That defense had such a confidence," tackle Jeff Tupper said. "There was no way we felt like we weren't prepared. We didn't go on the field worrying about losing. We were trying to shut everybody out.
"We had a three-play-and-out mentality. If they can't get a first down, they can't score. A lot of that was fostered by Mickey. He recognized how good we could be. He fostered those ideas in our head to go out and play pretty well."
Mickey Heatherly was the defensive coordinator for that state championship team as well as the Bears' championship squads in 1975 and 1983.
Heatherly died last Friday at the age of 82. A native of Picher, Oklahoma, he was well known as a football coach and basketball, football, baseball and softball official around Southwest Missouri, Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas.
Heatherly began his coaching career as an assistant at Carthage, and then he coached a total of four years between Anderson and McDonald County and started the Mustangs' football program. He went into Kansas for six years at Baxter Springs and one season at Riverton before being hired at Parkwood in 1972.
After 11 years there, he was named head coach at Joplin Memorial for that school's last two seasons. He rejoined Combs as defensive coordinator at the new Joplin High School, then succeeded Combs as head coach of the Eagles from 1986-97.
'LET THEM SCORE'
That 1980 Parkwood defense allowed one touchdown in 10 regular-season games — a 96-yard run by Glendale with six seconds left in a 42-6 victory in Week 4. Then in the playoffs, the Bears blanked Neosho and Columbia Hickman in the first two rounds before beating Raytown South 35-14 in the semifinals and Hazelwood Central 20-13 in the title game.
The Bears' defense also caused problems in the preseason soap scrimmage.
Head coach Dewey Combs called the offensive plays, and every year the scrimmage ended with a touchdown. But that didn't come easy in 1980.
As the story goes, Heatherly finally told his defense, "Guys, if we don't let them score, we'll be out here all night."
"It was a tradition," Tupper said. "If we hadn't been told to let it happen, it would have never happened. I don't care what (quarterback Alan) Cockrell, (wide receiver Terry) Wemer and (running back Kurt) Wattelet said, our defense was good enough to shut them down, too.
"I don't believe we were on the field when that happened. The starting defense had been replaced."
During that era, Parkwood played two-platoon football, and the defensive players spent most of their time with Heatherly.
"I loved playing for Mickey Heatherly," said Mike Harbit, a defensive end on the Bears' 1979 team that lost to Jefferson City 6-2 in the first round of the playoffs. "I guess we would call him old-school now. He was not afraid to tell you what he thought. He's had that sarcastic sense of humor, so you didn't always know how to take him.
"He was a joy to play for. I remember those days quite fondly and would do it again in a minute. It was a lot of fun. He was tough but made us a lot better, and obviously the results showed that."
OFFICIALLY SPEAKING
It's no surprise how Warren Turner first met Mickey Heatherly.
"I met Mickey at Alba," Turner said. "We did a basketball game together. I think he looked at me and said 'I need help.' So he kind of took me under his wings."
Heatherly and Turner officiated hundreds of basketball games as partners, and after he retired from coaching, Heatherly joined Turner's football officiating crew.
"He was the umpire, and he would always talk to the linemen," Turner said. "We never had any problems. He always enjoyed that."
Heatherly also assigned basketball officials for area games -- first to help area athletics directors and later for the entire Joplin Basketball Officials Association.
"Mickey made assignments for all these schools, and he felt obligated to go ref games at each school," Turner said. "And the tougher the game, the more he liked it ... Parkwood-Memorial, Webb City-Carthage. Now I wasn't crazy about it, but he loved the pressure of the game."
Heatherly got along with everybody.
"He was a great people person, a great motivator," Turner said. "I don't know if I've ever met too many people who didn't like Mickey. He didn't have any enemies."
"He just had that dry sense of humor, a down-home type of personality that people gravitated toward him," Harbit said. "If you talked to him, you couldn't find yourself to dislike him. You instantly took a liking to him because of his wit and his personality.
"I still tell people this story. My senior year when I got all-state, I was not a real big weight guy. Back in those days, we didn't hit the weights like they do now. Playing defensive end at 185 pounds back then, when I got all-state I walked into the coaches' office because I was a teacher's aide in PE early in the morning. I was feeling pretty proud of myself, and the first thing Mickey said to me was 'hell, Harbit, if you had hit a weight or two, you would have been all-world."
"They threw away the mould when they made Mick," Turner said. "He was something else. I had a great friend. We talked to each other every day. He supported me in everything and gave me a lot of advice, kind of like my father figure. He's up in heaven, wondering who's going to assign all those games."
