Action in midseason basketball tournaments gets into full swing today as three-day events begin in Kansas at Pittsburg and Frontenac and in Oklahoma at Miami and Jay.
Carl Junction, Carthage, Cassville and Pittsburg are in the field for the annual Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament hosted by Pittsburg High School.
First-round games today include Carl Junction girls vs. Blue Valley Northwest and Cassville girls vs. Chanute at 4 p.m., Carthage girls vs. Pittsburg at 5:30 and Pittsburg boys vs. Carl Junction at 7.
Second-round games will be played Friday, and the finals are set for Saturday with the girls championship game at 1 and the boys final at 2:30.
Frontenac KANGI
Two gymnasiums will also be used in the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational at Frontenac High School.
Today’s games in the new gymnasium match Webb City boys vs. Fort Scott at 4, Frontenac girls vs. Fort Scott at 5:30, Frontenac boys vs. Providence Academy at 7 and Providence Academy girls vs. Christian Heritage at 8:30.
The old gym has games between Neosho and Blue Springs girls at 4, Nevada and Wichita Independent boys at 5:30, Nevada and William Chrisman girls at 7 and Riverton and Pacific girls at 8:30.
Eight more games will be played on Friday, and Saturday’s finals are headlined by the girls title game at 3 and the boys final at 4:30.
NEO Tournament
Forty-eight teams are entered in the 75th annual Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Tournament that runs today through Saturday and is expected to attract more than 2,500 players, coaches and fans.
Three gymnasiums will be used — the College Gymnasium and Student Activity Center on the NEO campus and the Miami Activity Center at Miami High School.
The field includes the Fairland girls, 12-2 and ranked No. 11 in the state poll, and the Roland boys, 11-2 and ranked No. 2.
The Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers are in the Girls Norse bracket and play Oaks Mission at 1:30 p.m. today at the Miami Activity Center.
Area teams in the tournament, by brackets:
• Boys Gold — Chetopa, Wyandotte, Commerce, Miami;
• Boys Blue — Fairland, Quapaw, Afton, St. Paul, Welch;
• Boys Norse — Bluejacket;
• Girls Gold — Miami, Chetopa, Fairland, Bluejacket, Welch;
• Girls Blue — Wyandotte, Afton, Commerce, Quapaw;
• Girls Norse — Thomas Jefferson, St. Paul.
Tri-State Classic
Seneca and East Newton head west into Oklahoma for the annual Tri-State Classic at Jay High School.
Today’s games involving area teams have Tahlequah Sequoyah girls vs. Coffeyville at 11 a.m., Jay boys vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah at 12:20 p.m., Seneca girls vs. Kansas at 1:40, Seneca boys vs. Grove at 3, Jay girls vs. Grove at 7 and Locust Grove boys vs. East Newton at 8:20.
Tony Dubray Classic
The Tony Dubray Classic, which tipped off on Monday, continues its week-long run with semifinal games today at Liberal High School.
Girls semis pair top-seeded Galena vs. No. 5 Liberal at 4 and No. 2 Golden City vs. No. 3 St. Mary’s Colgan at 5:30. The boys semifinals follow as No. 1 Thomas Jefferson meets No. 4 Galena at 7 and No. 2 Golden City faces No. 3 Liberal at 8:30.
The fifth- and seventh-place games in both brackets will be played on Friday, and the third-place and championship games are on Saturday. The girls final is at 6, followed by the boys game at 7:30.
