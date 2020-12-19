WEBB CITY, Mo. — It might not matter how many bodies you throw at Bishop Miege standout Mark Mitchell Jr. when trying to defend him in transition.
Three defenders couldn't get the job done on one occasion Saturday afternoon at the 4-States Challenge.
Midway through the third quarter against Nevada, the 6-foot-9 junior forward dribbled the length of the court and showed off his handles with a crossover that made the first man miss at the top of the key. Then with a full head of steam, Mitchell drove the paint and sliced between the next two defenders before skying through the air for a one-handed dunk that awed the crowd inside the Cardinal Dome at Webb City High School.
There’s a reason Mitchell is one of the most coveted college prospects in the country.
“I feel comfortable doing a lot of different things and especially when I’m attacking the rim,” Mitchell said. “The first guys came at me, and I crossed over to get a step on him. Then I saw the lane and kind of had tunnel vision. I went up and dunked it as hard as I could.”
Mitchell, who’s fielded scholarship offers from Power 5 schools such as Missouri, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Texas and Oklahoma State, finished with 19 points in about three quarters of play as Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kansas) handled Nevada for a 78-36 triumph.
Most of the damage dealt by Mitchell came in the first half when he tallied 15 points to help the Stags (3-0) build a 39-24 lead.
“The biggest thing about Mark is his work ethic,” Bishop Miege coach Rick Zych said. “He can score in many ways. He might be a 4, he might be a 3, he might run point. So he’s very versatile and a great, well-mannered kid. A great teammate. I think he’s the best junior we’ve ever had.”
A 3-pointer by Nevada senior Logan Applegate briefly trimmed the Bishop Miege lead to 41-27 early in the third quarter. But the Stags, with nine players standing 6-foot-3 or taller, responded with a 24-5 run. A running clock was enforced at the start of the final period, and the Tigers (4-3) drew no closer than 34 points the rest of the way.
“You go against those types of athletes, and it eventually wears you down,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “I thought we got worn down a little bit. We boxed out well despite the size discrepancy. But maybe a few turnovers in that third quarter is probably what ended up spreading the margin completely.”
Nevada resorted to the 3-point shot to try and keep pace with Bishop Miege early. The Tigers’ first 18 points in the game came off six triples, with Applegate and Lane McNeley knocking down three apiece. However, Nevada still found itself in an 11-point hole after its barrage of makes from the perimeter.
“We were pleased with the way our guys approached the game,” Gray said. “Play hard and have fun. They had to call a couple timeouts to adjust to some of the things our guys were doing. I thought we ran good offense and were hard to guard. But again, their size and athleticism just wore us down as the game went along.”
Applegate and McNeley finished as the Tigers’ leading scorers with 18 and nine points, respectively.
Bishop Miege had three players in double figures in Mitchell, Christian Bowen-Webb (20 points) and Harrison Braudis (13).
THAYER 67, CARTHAGE 53
Thayer got a game-high 30 points from junior Jordan Andrews as the Bobcats built an early lead and kept the Carthage offense at bay for most of the contest.
The Class 3 Bobcats (4-0) jumped out to an 8-0 advantage before Carthage scored on a 3-pointer by Joel Pugh with five minutes left in the first quarter. The Tigers (3-3) were forced to play catchup the rest of way, facing a 42-30 deficit by halftime and trailing by double digits for the entire second half.
“I told our guys that (Thayer) is an extremely well-coached and experienced and really skilled basketball team,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “I told our guys that a lot of nights you lose by 14 and you feel like you’re in the basketball game. That didn’t feel like a 14-point game that we were ever in. They did a great job of controlling it from the jump.”
Max Templeman scored a team-high 15 points for Carthage, while Patrick Carlton and Pugh added 14 points apiece.
Thayer had three scorers in double figures in Andrews, Gaige Pitts (12) and Jayce Haven (10).
