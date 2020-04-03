Mikaela Cox and Emily Harris spent the final moments of their college softball careers sharing hugs and shedding tears with teammates in the home dugout inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex on the campus of Missouri Southern.
No, the Lions hadn’t suffered a season-ending loss on the diamond. Instead, the players were reacting to news that the spring season was suddenly wiped out due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Following the NCAA’s announcement to cancel all winter and spring championships for all three divisions, the MIAA suspended all athletic activities on March 12.
Cox and Harris, local products from Joplin and Webb City, respectively, admitted they never envisioned their senior season would end so abruptly.
“We were practicing when Coach (Hallie Blackney) called us all into the dugout,” Cox recalled. “She told us that it was basically over. There was a lot of crying. We didn’t know the season was completely canceled at that point, but we kind of assumed it was. It was really tough for all of us seniors.”
“Everyone started crying and hugging each other because our initial reaction was that we were done,” Harris added. “It was an emotional time in the dugout. But we were thinking maybe we’ll get the season back.”
On March 17, the MIAA CEO Council voted to cancel the remaining spring competitions, citing the health and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators.
“It was hard to wrap our heads around it,” Cox said. “We never thought this could happen to us.”
“I was at home with my family once we got the official word from the MIAA, and I just started crying and I hugged my mom (Kathy),” Harris said. “You always want to keep playing forever. Apparently it had to end this way for us.”
The Lions were 11-9 and 1-3 in the MIAA when the season was canceled.
“Our season was going OK, but I think we were on our way back up,” Cox said. “I think we were about to turn things around.”
“As a team, we were getting ready to turn a corner in the conference,” Harris said. “I think we were going to make a good run.”
A right-handed pitcher, Cox earned three wins in the circle this spring. Opponents were only hitting .253 against Cox, while she had a 4.20 ERA and struck out 16 batters in 38 innings.
In 2019, Cox appeared in 12 games, finishing the campaign with a 3.00 ERA. Cox saw action in 14 games in 2018, tossing a complete game against Lindenwood. As a freshman, Cox played in 26 games and started 14, going 4-6 while striking out 68 in 89 innings.
The daughter of Louis and Norma Cox, Mikaela had a standout career at Joplin High School.
She was the Ozark Conference’s Pitcher of the Year three times and earned multiple all-district, all-region and all-state honors. Cox played a key role as the Eagles won three straight conference titles and earned a semifinal berth in 2015.
Harris hit .366 this spring, third-best on the team, to go along with a team-high .469 on-base percentage. Spending time in right field and at first base, Harris had a perfect fielding percentage.
“I felt like I improved over my four years and I felt like this was going to be my best year,” Harris said.
Harris became one of the team’s top designated players as a junior, batting .329 in 39 games. Harris started 26 games as a sophomore and played in 12 games as a freshman.
The daughter of Mike and Kathy Harris, Emily was a four-year starter at Webb City. She finished her prep career with a .381 batting average with 23 home runs. She was a three-time all-conference, all-region and all-district selection, and played on Webb City’s state runner-up team in 2013.
Both players recently had to make an important decision, as the NCAA’s Division II administrative committee on March 20 announced that spring sports athletes could get an extra year of eligibility after their respective seasons were canceled due to COVID-19.
Both Cox and Harris said they will not return to the team next season.
“It was a tough decision, but I think it’s time to start looking forward,” said Cox, an elementary education major.
“I’m graduating in May, so I don’t have a reason to come back for school,” Harris said. “The school doesn’t have a graduate program in my major (English), so I’m choosing not to come back.”
Despite an unexpected and painful end, both Cox and Harris said they’ll always have fond memories of their playing days at MSSU.
“I’ll always remember all of my teammates,” Cox said. “I’ll miss them a lot. We were all really close. I’m really glad I got the chance to meet everybody and become great friends with them.”
“It was a great time. I love Missouri Southern,” Harris said. “I will never regret the four years I spent there.”
