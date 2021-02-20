It was in the midst of the McAuley Catholic girls basketball team’s game against Bronaugh on Friday night that head coach Mike Howard knew his wife, Deana, was up to something.
“I just didn’t know what,” Howard said. “I can always kind of tell when something is up or she has something up her sleeve, and was pretty clear by the end of the game what it was.”
As soon as the final buzzer sounded for a 46-25 Warriors triumph, the McAuley gym erupted in cheers and applause as fans recognized Howard’s 100th career victory with the school — a celebration that was quietly planned and organized by Howard’s better half.
“I knew I was close and I didn’t really think much about it, but my wife obviously did,” Howard said, laughing. “It was a nice surprise with everyone holding up signs and everything. It was a really nice gesture even though I don’t believe I deserve all of the credit. It also depends on the players you’ve got, and I’ve been blessed over the years to have some athletic players who cover up the weaknesses I have as a coach. I give most of the credit to them because they’re the ones who go out there and play.”
Howard became the first McAuley girls basketball coach to reach the 100-win milestone, and in just his fifth year as the program’s head coach. Under his direction, the Warriors have won an average of 17.8 games per season since the 2016-17 campaign. McAuley has also clinched five consecutive winning seasons in the stretch, marking a drastic change in direction for a program that suffered seven consecutive losing seasons prior to Howard’s promotion from assistant coach to head coach in 2016.
Howard first joined the McAuley coaching staff in 2015 under former head coach Zack Owens.
“Coach Owens was a friend of mine who went to school with me at Missouri Southern, and he asked me if I wanted to be an assistant because I was into basketball and played when I was in high school,” Howard said. “He left the next year, and they gave me the head coaching position the following year in 2016.
“It was somewhat of a unique journey for me because I was a non-traditional student. I was in the military for a while and had some odd-end jobs that I did whenever I got out. But one thing I always had a passion for was coaching and sports and athletics. So my wife and I sat down and decided I’d go back to school, finish my degree and then pursue coaching and teaching.”
And Howard’s impact as a head coach was almost immediate.
In his first campaign, the Warriors claimed their first winning season in eight years with a 15-12 record in 2016-17. They went on to claim an Ozark 7 conference championship by the 2018-19 season — the same year they claimed their first-ever title at their home tournament, the McAuley Warrior Classic. Then last year, McAuley logged a second consecutive 20-win season and won a district championship with a 73-48 win over Dadeville.
“There are a lot of good highlights, good memories that have been made so far,” Howard said. “It’s been a nice journey to get to this point, and I couldn’t envision myself at a better place or around better people.”
As for this season, McAuley is on a similar trajectory at 17-8 with the postseason just around the corner. The Warriors are the top-seeded team heading into the Class 1 District 7 tournament and will receive a first-round bye before playing host to either 4-seed Rich Hill or 5-seed Northeast Vernon County on Wednesday at McAuley High School.
As for Howard’s 200th career win? Well, that could also be just around the corner.
“As long as they keep me around long enough, I guess 200 wins will always be possible,” Howard said with a laugh. “Hopefully we can get it and keep building this program up and keep a winning tradition here. Hopefully girls will see what we’ve done here in the past five years or so and want to be a part of it. The excitement and work ethic these girls bring every day is what keeps a winning tradition alive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.