The Missouri Southern women's basketball team might mark Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 as a night to remember.
The Lions (20-4, 12-4 MIAA) went into Jefferson City to meet the Lincoln Blue Tigers (5-16, 3-11 MIAA) for an MIAA matchup and came away with a 67-58 win. There were some cherries on top in this one, though.
Cameron Call led MSSU with a career-high 20 points and Lacy Stokes met some career milestones herself behind her 19-point outing.
Stokes reached the 1,000-point mark (1,006) in this game and surpassed 300 career assists (304) as well.
MSSU got off to a little bit of a slow start as it played away from home for the first time in nearly two weeks. The Lions led 35-31 at halftime after outscoring the Blue Tigers by two in each of the first two periods.
They quickly began to pull away in the third quarter. Call hit a quick triple to begin the period and another one almost four minutes later to put her team up 49-37. Those were her fifth and sixth threes of the game.
MSSU didn't look back. The team led by as many as 13 during the third stanza. The lead was stretched to 16 after MSSU jumped out on a 10-3 run to begin the fourth.
The Lions have swept the season series against Lincoln now after beating them 84-45 at home on Jan. 23.
This win makes eight in a row for Missouri Southern. The women had a streak of 11 in a row to begin the season.
Up next, the Lions will head to Central Missouri for a battle with the No. 7 Jennies (18-1, 14-1 MIAA). The last time these teams squared off was on Dec. 13 when UCM escaped the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center with a 73-71 win.
The Jennies' only blemish was at Missouri Western on Jan. 21.
CALLING HER SHOT
Call had only scored in double figures one other time this season. That came on Nov. 26 when the Lions routed Central Christian (Kansas) 100-31 in a non-conference game. Call had 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Thursday night, the senior guard from Mount Vernon drilled six triples in the first three quarters and added a late layup. Call was 6 for 7 from deep at one point in the contest and finished 6 for 10 from there and 7 of 12 overall.
1,000-point club
Stokes is now the fastest Lions to reach 1,000 points and is the first sophomore to accomplish the feat for the women's program. Also a former Mountaineer, Stokes tallied 612 total points as a freshman. She currently sits at 394 this year.
The 5-foot-4 guard registered 19.7 points per game last season and is averaging 16.4 a contest in her 2022-23 campaign.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Head coach Ronnie Ressel celebrated his birthday by coaching his team to their 20th win of the season and his 100th of his career. He is just the fourth coach in program history to reach that mark.
