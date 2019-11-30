PITTSBURG, Kan. — Quarterback Cooper Marsh accounted for 286 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mill Valley past Wichita Northwest 41-31 in the KSHSAA Class 5A championship game in front of 1,814 fans at Pittsburg State's Carnie Smith Stadium.
The Jaguars (10-3) earned their third state title in the last five years, with the first two coming in 2015 and 2016.
Mill Valley stretched a 21-17 halftime lead to 14 points on Chris Tennant's 28-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and Marsh's 24-yard run in the first minute of the final frame.
But Northwest (12-1) stormed back to tie the game with two scores in a 33-second span.
Quarterback Reagan Jones, who had 338 total yards, scored on a 50-yard run to cap a 10-play, 72-yard drive to make it 31-24 with 9:35 remaining.
Northwest then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Mill Valley 20, and two plays later Jones found Zion Jones with a 19-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
After an exchange of punts, Mill Valley regained the lead when Marsh scored on a 28-yard run with 5:21 left. Tyler Green's 60-yard run ignited the four-play, 93-yard drive.
Northwest turned the ball over on downs at midfield with 3:28 to play, and Mill Valley's ensuing drive resulted in Tennant's 33-yard field goal for a 10-point lead in the last minute.
Marsh finished with 183 yards on 22 carries and completed 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards. His first three TDs covered 52, 19 and 24 yards.
Reagan Jones had 23 rushes for 159 yards and two touchdowns and hit 13-of-22 passes for 179 yards and a score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.