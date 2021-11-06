CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Miller volleyball team came up just short of a Class 1 state title last year.
Fast forward nearly 365 days later, the Cardinals hoisted the state championship trophy thanks to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-18) victory over Gideon on Saturday afternoon at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Miller, which won its first state title in program history, finished out its phenomenal season with a 34-3-1 overall record.
The Cardinals had at least five players log four or more kills in the contest. Junior Haylie Schnake posted a double-double with 11 kills and 15 digs, while Kaylee Helton contributed eight kills and 22 digs.
Claudia Hadlock chipped in six kills and also came up with 20 digs. Ashten Kingsley added five kills, while Emberlynn Kingsley had four.
Alli Mitchell handed out a team-high 31 assists. Addison Stockton paced the defense with 25 digs.
For Gideon (32-2-1), Kaitlyn Clenney and Hope Raymond led the way with 12 kills apiece.
After sweeping College Heights Christian 3-0 on Oct. 28 in sectionals, Miller topped Midway 3-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to its second straight Final Four. The Cardinals outlasted Sante Fe 3-2 in a semifinal matchup on Friday evening.
Sante Fe took the third place game 3-1 over South Iron on Saturday.
