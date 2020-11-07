CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Ste. Genevieve Valle Catholic amassed 58 kills to dispatch Miller 3-0 (28-26, 25-22, 25-15) in a Class 2 state volleyball semifinal on Friday night at the Show Me Center.
The triumph advanced Valle Catholic (30-5-2) to the championship to take on Living Work Christian School (7-7), a 3-0 winner over previously unbeaten Lawson (25-1), today at 4:30. Miller will take on Lawson in the third-place match at 2.
Miller had four players log at least five kills in the match, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the aggressive attack of the Warriors, who had four individuals tally double-digit kills in Riley Seibert (19), Hailey Weibrecht (15), Hannah Fowler (11) and Ella Bertram (10).
Kaylee Helton finished with nine kills for the Cardinals, while Haylie Schnake had six kills and seven digs, Emberlynn Kingsley five kills and two aces, Ashten Kingsley five kills, Claudia Hadlock 16 digs and Alli Mitchell 29 assists.
For Valle Catholic, Sam Loida recorded a match-high 51 assists while Rachel Blum logged 18 digs.
The Warriors finished with a hitting percentage of .333 while Miller had .123.
WILLARD WINS CLASS 4
Central Ozark Conference member Willard claimed gold in the Class 4 state tournament by earning a 3-1 win (25-8, 20-25, 25-9, 25-18) over Parkway West on Friday.
Willard (30-3-1) previously ousted Carl Junction (24-7) in the state tournament with a 3-2 sectional win on Oct. 31.
Payton Van Veen led Willard in the finals match with 24 kills. Maddie Bushnell chipped in 10 kills and two aces, while Paige Gayer recorded a match-high 33 assists.
Also representing the COC, Nixa (33-4) finished runner-up in the Class 5 state tournament after falling 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-16) to Liberty North (23-0) in the finals.
