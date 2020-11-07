CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. —After falling in straight sets to Ste. Genevieve Valle Catholic on Friday, Miller bounced back and went home with some hardware.
The Cardinals claimed the third-place trophy in Class 2 with a 3-1 victory (25-16, 15-25, 25-19, 25-15) over Lawson (25-2) on Saturday afternoon at the Show Me Center.
The Cardinals (32-3) had four players log at least five kills in the match. Kaylee Helton posted a double-double with 14 kills and 11 digs while Haylie Schnake slammed 11 kills and recorded nine digs. Emberlynn Kingsley had nine kills while Claudia Hadlock picked up five kills.
Alli Mitchell finished with a team-high 37 assists and 15 digs.
For Lawson, Anna Harrold recorded a match-high 17 kills and 17 digs. Laken Manns added 13 kills and six digs.
Miller finished with a hitting percentage of .191 while Lawson had .123.
In the state championship game, Living World Christian School from O'Fallon (8-7) ousted Valle Catholic (30-6-2) in five sets — 25-22, 27-25, 22-25, 20-25, 19-17.
Christian amassed 59 kills as a team, including 29 from Belle Monaco, 17 from Addi Lyon and 11 from Summer Hollmann. Lyon also had 31 assists and came up with 10 digs.
The Warriors collected 75 kills as a team, led by a combined 47 from Riley Siebert (27) and Ella Bertram (20). Sam Loida dished out 67 assists.
