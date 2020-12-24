No matter what sport they play, winning has become ingrained in the DNA of the Miller Lady Cardinals.
Miller’s fresh off a 32-3 season in volleyball, which culminated in a third place finish in Class 2. With many of the players on the basketball team, that success has carried over to the hardwood so far in 2020-21.
The Cardinals are off to an 8-1 start with a pair of wins over Class 5 Webb City and an overtime victory over Blue Eye on Dec. 14.
“I’m not surprised, but I’m very pleased with how we are playing right now because we did bump our schedule up,” Miller coach Hannah Wilkerson said. “We’ve put a lot of tougher, bigger schools on our schedule at the beginning of the season with the Carthage Tournament. I’m very pleased with how we’re playing right now.”
And Miller is on pace for another 20-plus win season following back-to-back 25-6 seasons that included district titles and near Final Four appearances.
The Cardinals are led by a strong class of juniors — Payton Richardson, Claudia Hadlock and Kaylee Helton. Hadlock and Helton are two 1,000 point scorers, with Richardson sitting at 733 career points.
The trio are averaging at or around 15 points per game this season for Miller.
“They work hard. They come in everyday with a good attitude,” Wilkerson said. “That kind of sets the tone for the rest of the team.”
Senior Lili Merrick and sophomore Alyssa Hill round out Miller’s starting lineup. The Cardinals roster also consists of junior Ashten Kingsley and sophomores Hailey Mart and Haylie Schnake.
“Two of the (sophomores) have stepped up big since their freshman year,” Wilkerson said. “They don’t play like freshmen anymore. They have shown a lot of maturity. They all played volleyball and went to state volleyball (in Cape Girardeau). That winning attitude has carried over. Those girls just know how to win. They want to win. They come into practice ready to learn and ready to get better every single day. They are never satisfied.”
Miller faces one of its biggest challenges on Saturday when it plays Hollister on Saturday in the semifinals of the Walnut Grove Holiday Tournament. The Tigers are unbeaten at 9-0 on the season.
“They’re going to be a tough, disciplined team,” Wilkerson said. “They can shoot the ball. They’re really well-coached. We’re just going to have to come out and play our best. They shoot the 3 a lot. I think we match up pretty well with them, but I think it will be a really good game and a big challenge for us.”
Right now, though, Wilkerson is happy with how the Cardinals have positioned themselves early on.
“I’m very pleased with where we are at,” Wilkerson said. “The year is still early, and there are a lot of things I want to see us do better early on. I’m looking forward to playing a lot of basketball over Christmas break.”
