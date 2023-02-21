It was a productive day at the plate on Tuesday afternoon when Missouri Southern played host to Drury University on Warren Turner Field at MSSU.
No. 21 Southern (9-4) tallied 13 runs and Matt Miller hit career home run No. 41 to tie Jim Baranoski's 34-year-old record on the way to a 13-5 victory.
Miller's home run came in the bottom of the eighth inning and was of the two-run variety to put the Lions ahead 11-3.
The eighth inning was concluded with another two-run blast to make it 13-3, this time from Garrett Rice.
The Panthers (5-2) added two runs in the top half of the ninth with a pair of solo shots off of MSSU's Alex Baker.
The Lions' Cole Gayman started the game and tossed 3 1/3 innings and struck out five Drury batters. Gayman allowed two runs on three walks and five hits while throwing 85 pitches. Southern's winning pitcher, Kyle Moore, went three innings allowing one run on four hits while fanning five.
Drury's Tyler Bastunas picked up the loss after going four innings and giving up five runs on six hits to the Lions.
Henry Kusiak and former Webb City Cardinal, Treghan Parker, led MSSU offensively with three hits apiece. Kusiak went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a single and three runs scored. Kusiak also laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Parker was 3 for 5 and finished just a home run shy of the cycle as he hit a single, double and triple. Parker drove in three runs and crossed the plate twice himself while stealing one base.
Rice added to the offense by driving in four runs on his two hits while Ryan Doran brought home two more runs with a sixth-inning home run. Doran added a single to his offensive day.
MSSU is back in action on Friday when it begins MIAA play with a trip across the border to Pittsburg, Kansas, for a three-game weekend series with Pittsburg State.
