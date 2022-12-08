The Class 2 Miller Cardinals girls basketball team had three players in double figures on Thursday night at Webb City.
Miller used that spread scoring effort to top Webb City 53-41.
Lance Robbins' Cardinals got off to a 14-6 lead before seeing Ryan White's Cardinals take off. Miller outscored Webb City 47-27 the rest of the way.
Miller was led by Hailey Mart with 15. Ashlynn Helton added 14 and Alyssa Hill tacked on another 11. Haylie Schnake gave the team nine more.
Webb City leaders were Sami Mancini with 21 and Kate Brownfield with 10 more.
