Matt Miller was seemingly seeing beach balls all night out of the opposing pitchers' hand.
And the 6-foot-4 power bat lived up to his calling card as a hitter.
A junior, Miller launched three balls into orbit and tied a single-game Missouri Southern record with a trio of home runs as the Lions steamrolled Rogers State 25-2 on Tuesday night at Warren Turner Field.
“I was just trying to put good swings on the baseball and I did that tonight,” Miller said. “It was awesome to finally do that.”
Miller’s three long balls tied him with Mark Baker, who slugged as many home runs in MSSU’s game against Central State on Feb. 28, 1991.
Ironically enough, Mark Baker is the father of one Alex Baker, who recorded the game’s final out against the Hillcats. Miller finished a career night by going 4 for 5 along with a double and a whopping eight RBI.
“I didn’t know that, but that’s great,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “I thought his hardest hit ball was the double off the wall. Matt has the ability to get hot and drive in runs. He showed that tonight.”
Miller, a Aurora product, upped his season home run count to 12 with 37 RBI. He now ranks second in the MIAA in home runs and fourth in runs driven in.
“It’s awesome,” Miller said of tying Baker’s record. I”m honored to be in that conversation of top home run leaders here. The season is not over and my career is not over, so I’m excited to keep going and keep grinding with the boys.”
There was no question who was in control from the onset.
The Lions plated across four runs in the first, three in the second and one in the third to build a commanding 8-0 lead early on.
And then the fourth inning was almost like a football game.
MSSU almost hung up a pair of touchdowns, posting 13 runs on seven hits to pull in front 21-0. The inning was highlighted by two tape measure home runs by Miller, a two-run shot to right center and then a three-run bomb to the same part of the field.
Miller's last home run was a three-run shot to right field in the fifth inning to account for the final scoring margin.
But Miller refused to take all the credit for the offensive fireworks.
“When we get going, we are tough to stop,” Miller said. “We have guys that just hit the ball. It doesn’t matter where it’s pitched or anything. They are just hitting it. Everybody is just hitting the ball well right now.”
“Credit to our guys,” Darnell said. “We took advantage as they misplayed a few balls and we made them pay. Our offense was pretty good tonight.”
The Lions, featuring seven players with two or more hits, totaled 17 in the contest. Henry Kusiak went a perfect 3 for 3 with four runs scored and an RBI, while Cole Robinson also scored four times, tallied two hits and drove in three.
Webb City product Treghan Parker went 2 for 4 with four RBI.
Cole Gayman, another Webb City graduate, tossed four three-hit frames to move to 5-1 on the season. Jeremiah Kennedy, Chase Beiter, Steen Lane and Baker were used to pitch the remainder of the game in relief.
“(RSU) got us extras on the road last time,” Darnell said. “All games are important, but now we have a chance to win the series against them. It was good to see Cole Gayman. He has been fighting some arm trouble and has been out for a couple of weeks. He had a really good start for us. Our bats were pretty good.”
MSSU (19-12, 10-7 MIAA), positioned fourth in the league now, plays host to Fort Hays State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will be the 50th anniversary celebration of the program.
“We’re going to have a good crowd out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at least for sure, Saturday when we honor everybody,” Darnell said. “We are honoring (Zach) Parish on Friday with his Pitcher of the Year award from last year.
"It should be a fun weekend. We are really looking forward to it. I think our players will enjoy the guys that have played in the past. It should be fun.”
