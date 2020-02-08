NEOSHO, Mo. — Mineral Area outscored Crowder 24-22 in the final period to earn a 71-70 win on Saturday.
Mineral Area took a six-point lead after the first quarter before Crowder rallied to cut the lead to two, 30-28, by halftime. Crowder took a lead into the fourth quarter, but Mineral Area took the momentum to the final horn.
Fiona Wilson led the Lady Riders with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Makayla White finished with 13 points. Maia Wright and Gabby Adams each scored 12. Ashley Reichert scored nine in the loss.
