The MINK League baseball season will not start before June 15, the league announced on Friday.
The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the season for at least two weeks. There’s another league meeting scheduled on May 1.
“There’s nothing you can plan for,” said Mark Rains, president/general manager of the Joplin Outlaws. “It changes every day. I’ll know more after May 1.
“Joplin is doing a pretty good job of staying put. Hopefully we can continue on that trail and don’t have issues like some of the other big cities do.”
League president Ky Turner and commissioner Ron Rodriguez released a statement.
“We have made an executive decision to officially move the league start date to June 15, with the ability to move it back to July 1 if needed. These decisions are based off local, state, and national guidelines as it pertains to our league.
“The MINK League understands and supports the decisions being made across the nation during this time. The MINK League’s No. 1 goal is to provide a safe environment for players, coaches, fans, host families, staff and all of the tremendous people who are a part of the MINK League.
“Additionally, each team is welcoming college seniors who have been granted an additional year of eligibility. We will continue to prepare for the 2020 season and provide updates as we progress.”
OUTLAWS ROSTER
Rains reported that the Outlaws’ roster for this summer has been completed.
“The roster is set,” Rains said. “(Head coach Chris Dawson) has done a good job getting the roster put together and getting contracts in. I think we’ve had one kid back out whose parents didn’t want him to come.
“I’ve been getting a ton of emails from kids wanting to play because they couldn’t play this spring. If we are playing, they want to play for us. But we’re full. We really are.”
TEAM DROPS
The Clinton Creatures, an expansion team this year that was originally awarded to Chanute, Kansas, has announced it will delay joining the league until 2021 because of the coronavirus.
“We are proud to be a part of the Clinton community,” Creatures owner Titus Bond said in a release. “From Day 1 this community has embraced us. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish over such a short period.
“Our team operates off of support from area business sponsorships and season ticket packages. With the economic uncertainty that the coronavirus has presented, we cannot in good conscience ask local companies to sponsor our team. We want to thank our loyal sponsors, host families and fans. We look forward to starting our first season in 2021.”
League officials are working on making a new schedule. And the schedule will need to be revised again if the season can’t start in mid-June or if more teams decide not to play this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.