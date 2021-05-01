Zach Davidson heard his named called on Saturday afternoon.
Davidson, former standout at Webb City High School and Central Missouri, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 24th pick in the fifth round (No. 168 overall pick) in the NFL Draft. The Vikings acquired the pick in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.
"I need some purple and yellow!!! Proud to be a Viking!" Davidson posted on Twitter.
The All-American tight end is the Mules' 12th player drafted in the NFL and the first since tight end Delanie Walker went in the sixth round to San Francisco in 2006. Davidson also is the second-highest Mule taken in the draft behind defensive end Roderick Green, who went in the fifth round (No. 153 overall) to the Ravens.
Davidson came to the Mules as a punter and became involved with the offense as a tight end in 2018. The next year he became the top tight end in NCAA Division II with 40 catches for 894 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he earned All-American honors from five organizations or publications.
Davidson was projected to be a seventh-round pick or a free agent signee.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Davidson as the No. 14 tight end in this year’s draft class.
Here's Brugler's report about Davidson: "Davidson is a very unique prospect due to his unorthodox journey to this point and he has yet to play his best football. However, he is currently at the basement level in terms of his understanding of route-running and coverage and needs extensive strength work. Overall, Davidson has splashy tape with his raw athleticism and receiving skills, but he needs a patient coaching staff willing to invest in his development. He projects as a draft-and-stash tight end and backup punter."
