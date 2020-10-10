GALENA, Kan. — Columbus’ defense had not allowed more than 12 points in a game all season, but the Titans trailed Galena 20-13 at halftime on Friday night.
However, Columbus defensive back Cole Minor made a game-changing play in the third quarter, and the Titans pulled away for a 36-20 victory in the matchup of undefeated teams in Class 3A District 1.
Galena quarterback Brett Sarwinski had success during the first half with a quick pass to a receiver who was crossing from left to right. But midway through the third quarter, Minor read the play, broke in front of the receiver for the interception and 34-yard return for a touchdown. Brett Hamilton added the conversion run for a 21-20 lead.
“The kid honestly struggled in the first half,” Titans coach Blake Burns said. “A sophomore who has been starting for several weeks, hadn’t really been tested as far as his coverage abilities in the secondary ... they picked on him a little bit. To see a kid respond like that in the second half was sure special.”
“They made a good read and made a good interception,” Galena coach Beau Sarwinski said. “I’ll take the blame for that.”
From that point, Galena (4-1, 2-1 3A-1) netted 44 yards on its last four possessions that ended twice with punts and twice with a turnover on downs.
Columbus (6-0, 3-0), on the other hand, had 135 yards in the fourth quarter and scored on both of its series — a fourth-down, 24-yard pass from Brett Hamilton to Lynn Shallenburger and a 27-yard burst up the middle by Gabe Martin with 1:37 left.
“Galena’s kids are fighters and do not have quit in them,” Burns said. “That’s why I have a world of respect for Galena kids. But I did feel like we wore them down up front in the second half. That’s a testament to our offensive line. They just show up to work every day.”
“Columbus is a good football team,” Sarwinski said. “They are very physical, and at the end of the game they wore us down and got a couple (of touchdowns). That’s what we’ve been able to do to teams. They were able to do that to us a little bit. Give them credit. They did a nice job against us.”
Martin finished with 138 yards — 112 in the second half — on 17 carries. Hector Fontanez broke a 50-yard run for the Titans’ first score and wound up with 81 yards on four carries, and quarterback Jaxson Haraughty added 73 yards on 17 attempts.
Columbus held a 358-303 yard advantage in total offense. The Titans had 291 yards on the ground while the Bulldogs passed for 204 yards.
Bulldogs quarterback Brett Sarwinski hit 14 of 25 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Deacon Henson caught both touchdowns, the first one an 11-yarder in the back of the end zone on the first series of the game and the second one a 62-yarder on a perfectly thrown ball down the left sideline late in the first half to give the Bulldogs their halftime lead.
“That quarterback is a really good athlete, and he can throw the football,” Burns said. “I was really impressed with our run defense. We forced them to have to throw it. Our secondary hadn’t been tested like that all season. Honestly the best thing for us was to be tested like that right now.”
“We knew we could throw the ball a little bit, but we like to run the football,” Coach Sarwinski said. “They are big up front ... three 300-pound kids. We have some little guys in there who fight hard, but it’s just hard. They fill holes and you’re unable to run the ball. But I thought we were able to get to the edge a little bit at times.”
Most of the Bulldogs’ rushing yards came on a three-play scoring drive in the second quarter — a 41-yard keeper by Sarwinski, 19-yarder by AJ Holmes and 14-yard touchdown by Henson on a left pitch.
Holmes led the Bulldog defense with 10 tackles, and Randy Cockerel made two interceptions.
“I thought our kids really battled all night long,” Coach Sarwinski said. “They played hard and competed really well. They have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Columbus36Galena20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.