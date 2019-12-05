PITTSBURG, Kan. — No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast scored twice in a less than two minutes early in the fourth quarter and downed No. 2 Lackawanna (Pa.) 24-13 on Thursday night in the NJCAA national championship football game in front of 1,237 fans at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium.
The Bulldogs (13-0) extended their winning streak to 16 games while winning their first national title since 2007 and becoming the sixth school to win four titles. Plus, head coach Jack Wright became the second coach to win titles with two schools. Wright’s first title came in 2015 with Northwest Mississippi, and Dick Foster has titles with Fort Scott (1970) and Coffeyville (1983).
Lackawanna (11-1) lost for the first time since late in the 2017 season — a stretch of 23 games.
The Falcons fell behind 10-0 before scoring twice in the last three minutes of the first half to lead 13-10 at the intermission.
Gulf Coast regained the lead on Austin Bolton’s 1-yard run with 10:03 remaining to make it 17-13. Early in the drive the Bulldogs picked up a first down on a roughing-the-passer penalty on third down-and-22 from the their 29-yard line, and Bolton gained a yard on fourth-and-1 from the Lackawanna 22 to extend the 13-play, 59-yard drive that consumed six minutes.
The Bulldogs’ defense forced Lackawanna into a three-and-out as Brian Merritt and Mike Smith combined on a third-down quarterback sack.
Jymetre Hester returned the ensuing punt 11 yards to the LC 47, and Deondre House broke a 47-yard run to the house for a 24-13 lead with 8:14 left.
House finished with 73 yards on nine carries, and the workhorse Bolton netted 70 yards on 23 attempts. Bolton also scored on a one-yard run for the Bulldogs’ first TD midway through the first quarter.
Caden Davis’ 28-yard field goal gave Gulf Coast a 10-0 lead with 4:35 remaining in the first half, but the Lackawanna defense came up with two fumble recoveries on quarterback sacks to set up scores.
Gianni Gamble’s recovery and five-yard return gave Lackawanna possession at the Gulf Coast 8-yard line, and Matt Cavallaro hit Jael Negron with a touchdown pass on the first play with 3:14 left in the half.
On the second play after the ensuing kickoff, Pheldarius Payne returned a fumble 14 yards for a touchdown and a 13-10 lead with with 2:15 left in the half.
Cavallaro completed 13-of-29 passes for 114 yards, and Quentin Sanders caught five balls for 48 yards.
Defense ruled the game as Gulf Coast had 224 total yards and Lackawanna had 152. Gulf Coast ran 83 plays, 30 more than Lackawanna.
Tyler Long of Lackawanna made 16 total tackles, and Brandon Hickerson-Rooks had 10 stops.
Miek Smith and Navonteque Strong had eight tackles apiece for Gulf Coast.
