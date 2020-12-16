There was more star-gazing associated with the Missouri football program on Wednesday than in past years.
On the first day of the NCAA's Division I football early signing period, the Tigers signed five players who are listed as 4-star recruits by recruiting services Rivals or 247Sports. According to coach Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri signed only four 4-stars from 2017-20.
"I don't know if it makes a statement to the rest of the SEC, but it makes a statement to our state and our fans," Drinkwitz said.
And they weren't even the same players.
The 4-star players according to Rivals are quarterback Tyler Macon and wide receiver Dominic Lovett from East St. Louis, Illinois, defensive end Travion Ford from St. Louis Lutheran North, and cornerback Daylan Carnell and defensive end Kyran Montgomery from Indianapolis.
The 4-stars according to 247 are Macon, Lovett, Ford, offensive tackle Connor Tollison from Jackson and inside linebacker Dameon Wilson from Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
The Tigers' 21 signees on Wednesday include eight from Missouri — Ford, Tollison, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and running back Taj Butts from DeSmet, safety Tyler Hibbler from Trinity Catholic, tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp from Washington and the Macon-Lovett passing combination from just outside the state border in East St. Louis.
"We really wanted to start in our state, and that's where it's always going to start as long as I'm the head coach at Mizzou," Drinkwitz said. "We have got to build a wall around the state of Missouri. That starts with building relationships with the high school coaches. I think we have started establishing our roots there. We were able to sign eight in-state players, and that is very exciting for us. We recruited guys that we feel can pllay at the SEC level and help us win a championship. Very thankful for those eight players that decided to stay home and wear that 'M' on their helmet and wear that Tiger logo on their chest.
"The second thing we are looking for is always the right fit: focused, intangibles, talented and tough. We were able to recruit 10 state champions. When they win a state championship, you understand they come from a culture of winning. They have a winning standard of performance."
The Tigers' class, ranked ninth in the SEC and 26th in the country, also addresses a couple of needs.
"We had to really dive in and do some roster management," Drinkwitz said. "I wouldn't call them issues but definitely needs. Our roster was a little out of whack in a couple of areas — specifically the defensive line and the defensive backs. We feel we really got what we need there to build not necessarily quality depth but quality. We talked about the defensive line is where you win championships, and when this program has been at its best, the D-line has been producing NFL players. At defensive back, we are losing two Senior Bowl players and several other seniors. We had to get some guys because we play with five defensive backs."
